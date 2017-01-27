 
Community Home Health Care to host Annual Home Annual Aide of the Year Award Celebration

 
SUFFERN, N.Y. - Feb. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Health Aide of the Year Award Ceremony.

Rockland County NY (January 2017) A ceremony to honor caregivers who exemplify quality care

will be held at the Community Home Health Care new Coordination office located at 49 N.

Airmont Road, Montibello, NY. The event is to highlight selected home health aides who go

above and beyond for the clients they service

Community Home Health Care award programs recognizes those Home Health Aides who

throughout the year demonstrate the high standard and quality of care synonymous with the

Community reputation. The individual awardees are selected from over 2,500 caregivers

employed by the company.

This year's award recipients are Ilona Kruj from Monroe, NY, who will receive the coveted Home

Health Aide of the Year; Kimberly Caston from Hurleyville NY, will receive the Most Punctual

Home Health Aide of the Year; Maxilia Dantes from Spring Valley, NY, will receive the Most

Reliable Home Health Aide of the Year, and Charity Birago, from Bronx, NY, will receive the Most

Dedicated Home Health Aide of the year. Each recipient will receive a framed certificate,

flowers, and a cash award.

Community Home Health Care is a non-profit, licensed agency that provides home health care

services to the elderly and infirm in Dutchess, Orange, Putnam, Orange, Rockland, Sullivan, and

Westchester Counties. For more information about Community Home Health Care please call

(845) 425-6555 or visit www.commhealthcare.com

Contact
Brenda Schwartz
Director of Public Relations
***@elitehc.net
End
Source:Community Home Health Care
Email:***@elitehc.net Email Verified
Tags:Home Health Aides Awarded
Industry:Health
Location:Suffern - New York - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
