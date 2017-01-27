News By Tag
Community Home Health Care to host Annual Home Annual Aide of the Year Award Celebration
Rockland County NY (January 2017) A ceremony to honor caregivers who exemplify quality care
will be held at the Community Home Health Care new Coordination office located at 49 N.
Airmont Road, Montibello, NY. The event is to highlight selected home health aides who go
above and beyond for the clients they service
Community Home Health Care award programs recognizes those Home Health Aides who
throughout the year demonstrate the high standard and quality of care synonymous with the
Community reputation. The individual awardees are selected from over 2,500 caregivers
employed by the company.
This year's award recipients are Ilona Kruj from Monroe, NY, who will receive the coveted Home
Health Aide of the Year; Kimberly Caston from Hurleyville NY, will receive the Most Punctual
Home Health Aide of the Year; Maxilia Dantes from Spring Valley, NY, will receive the Most
Reliable Home Health Aide of the Year, and Charity Birago, from Bronx, NY, will receive the Most
Dedicated Home Health Aide of the year. Each recipient will receive a framed certificate,
flowers, and a cash award.
Community Home Health Care is a non-profit, licensed agency that provides home health care
services to the elderly and infirm in Dutchess, Orange, Putnam, Orange, Rockland, Sullivan, and
Westchester Counties. For more information about Community Home Health Care please call
(845) 425-6555 or visit www.commhealthcare.com
Contact
Brenda Schwartz
Director of Public Relations
***@elitehc.net
