Community Home Health Care to host Annual Home Annual Aide of the Year Award Celebration

-- Health Aide of the Year Award Ceremony.(January 2017) A ceremony to honor caregivers who exemplify quality carewill be held at the Community Home Health Care new Coordination office located at 49 N.Airmont Road, Montibello, NY. The event is to highlight selected home health aides who goabove and beyond for the clients they serviceCommunity Home Health Care award programs recognizes those Home Health Aides whothroughout the year demonstrate the high standard and quality of care synonymous with theCommunity reputation. The individual awardees are selected from over 2,500 caregiversemployed by the company.This year's award recipients are Ilona Kruj from Monroe, NY, who will receive the coveted HomeHealth Aide of the Year; Kimberly Caston from Hurleyville NY, will receive the Most PunctualHome Health Aide of the Year; Maxilia Dantes from Spring Valley, NY, will receive the MostReliable Home Health Aide of the Year, and Charity Birago, from Bronx, NY, will receive the MostDedicated Home Health Aide of the year. Each recipient will receive a framed certificate,flowers, and a cash award.Community Home Health Care is a non-profit, licensed agency that provides home health careservices to the elderly and infirm in Dutchess, Orange, Putnam, Orange, Rockland, Sullivan, andWestchester Counties. For more information about Community Home Health Care please call(845) 425-6555 or visit www.commhealthcare.com