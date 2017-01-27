News By Tag
AFEA Expands by Adding Chapter in N. San Diego, CA
Leader in Financial Education Continues to Expand Their Reach
Scott (Deech) Doetsch is a well rounded, down-to-earth, easy to talk to kind of professional. Originally from upstate New York, the land of snow, ice and beautiful leaves in the fall, he grew up building log homes with his father and brothers.
After graduating college with a BS in Psychology and a focus on computer technology, Scott moved into teaching, training and coaching for an Information Technology company. There, he trained customer service help desk associates who supported such client bases as Gateway, Hewlett Packard and Compaq.
Upon moving with the company to California, Scott decided to fulfill a life long dream to venture out on his own to create his own full service insurance agency. Due to retirement laws changing and increased interest from soon to be retirees, he saw the need for adult education in the retirement, social security, Medicare and Medicaid fields which is where he currently focuses his time.
AFEA is thrilled to have Scott join their team and assist them in their mission of creating financial clarity within communities all over the country.
"At a time when 76% of America is living paycheck to paycheck, there has never been a better time or greater need for financial education"
Rick McClanahan, Founder and CEO of American Financial Education Alliance
About the American Financial Education Alliance:
AFEA is a federally recognized 501(c)(3) tax-exempt nonprofit organization based in Charlotte, NC and is comprised of a diverse and growing group of licensed and trained professionals. Together, they share the same goal of helping people better understand their finances. AFEA's mission is to empower Americans to take control of their finances by providing educational classes in communities nationwide.
If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Rick McClanahan at 888-466-3995, visit our website at http://www.myafea.org or email at info@myafea.org.
Contact
American Financial Education Alliance
***@myafea.org
