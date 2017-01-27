 
News By Tag
* Educational Seminar
* Business Developement
* Email Marketing
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Fort Myers
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
21
January 2017
3130292827


Pushing The Envelope Hosts "Power Hour" Workshop On Email Marketing

 
FORT MYERS, Fla. - Feb. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- On Feb. 22, from 4:30-5:30 p.m., EJ Andrews, Communication Strategist at Pushing the Envelope, will present "Amp Up Your Email Marketing" at the company's Power Hour event. Topics to be covered include: growing a database, segmenting lists, leveraging subject lines, and distribution best practices.

Pushing the Envelope created Power Hour as part of its Rise Up initiative (http://www.getpushing.com/community/rise-up/), to share knowledge and empower others to succeed. Held quarterly, topics include: new business trends, marketing and communication best practices, business development, and more.

To attend Power Hour, register at GetPushing.com/Community/Power-Hour. There is no fee to attend. Attendance is complimentary, but space is limited. Attendees are asked to RSVP by Feb. 15. For more information, please contact Diana at (239) 221-2858 or Diana@getpushing.com.

ABOUT PUSHING THE ENVELOPE, INC.
Pushing the Envelope, Inc., is a marketing communication firm providing public relations, branding, social media strategy, Internet marketing services, and more. Based in Fort Myers, the firm services clients both regionally and nationally. For more information, please call (239) 221-2858, visit www.getpushing.com (http://bit.ly/29Z2LPF)or emailInfo@GetPushing.com.
End
Source:Pushing The Envelope, inc.
Email:***@getpushing.com Email Verified
Phone:2392212858
Tags:Educational Seminar, Business Developement, Email Marketing
Industry:Business
Location:Fort Myers - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Pushing the Envelope News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 02, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share