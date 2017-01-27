 
Keller Williams Southwest Hosts Second Annual Shredding Hunger event

 
 
SUGAR LAND, Texas - Feb. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Keller Williams Southwest (KWSW) continues their mission of "giving where you live" by inviting the Fort Bend community to help "shred for a cause" and feed the hungry.

Local businesses and community members are welcome to bring up to two trash bags of papers that need to be shredded. In return, donations of canned goods or non-perishable food items are requested. All food collected during the event will be donated to the East Fort Bend Human Needs Ministry.

The event will be held outside the KWSW office, located at 1650 Highway 6, Ste 350 in Sugar Land.

Come out to Shredding Hunger on February 11th to help KWSW shred hunger and make a difference!

About KW (Keller Williams) Southwest

At KW Southwest, our mission is simple, "Give where you live." At the core of KW Southwest is the conviction that who you do business with matters. They believe the company we keep can contribute to our lives in untold ways.

KW Southwest believes real estate is a local business driven by individual associates and their presence within the community. KW Southwest operates on the premise that if the company focuses all its resources on building the agents' businesses, the agents will build the company beyond all expectations. With this philosophy, KWSW is reshaping the industry landscape in Fort Bend.

Volunteers are welcomed and asked to register before the event at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/shredding-hunger-tickets-312....

For information on Keller Williams Southwest – http://kwsw.com.

To schedule an interview with Chad St. Jean:

Contact Angel Santos

(281) 265-0000

