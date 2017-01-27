 
Regenerative and Performance Specialists Launch Medical Fitness Program

Regenerative and Performance Specialists' Medical Fitness Program is a holistic approach to health and wellness. The medically guided, comprehensive program is customized to each patient's individual needs.
 
 
Regenerative and Pain Specialists
Regenerative and Pain Specialists
 
PITTSBURGH - Feb. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Regenerative and Performance Specialists (RAPS) has announced the launch of their new medically guided fitness program that will maximize patient's overall health and well-being. Diabetes, heart disease, arthritis and many other health problems and diseases can be prevented by losing excess weight. Setting patients up for success, RAPS Medical Fitness offers one-on-one attention with a personal trainer, functional movement screening, sessions with a registered dietician and support group, gym access, studio fitness classes and other resources.

RAPS has been providing solutions for pain management for the past twelve years. Understanding that weight loss can be in direct correlation to pain relief and that a change of habit will lead to a change in life, RAPS recognized the need to develop a medically guided program that takes patients beyond just the treatment of pain. RAPS Medical Fitness is designed to approach health and wellness using a well-rounded, achievable method that promotes positive, life-changing results. Patients will learn lifelong skills in exercise and nutrition to lose weight and lower the risk of developing preventative life-threatening health issues and diseases.

"The ideal candidate is a patient who is seeking a more functional lifestyle," said Dr. Jesse Sally, lead physician for the program. "RAPS Medical Fitness is designed to improve the patient's overall health and quality of life. The technology utilized at RAPS will clearly identify areas of concern that are specific to each patient, so we can then customize a plan to correct and prevent medical issues to promote the healthiest lifestyle possible."

Dr. Sally will be seeing patients at the RAPS Fox Chapel office and online resources are also available. RAPS Medical Fitness is a collaboration with RAPS's renowned physicians and physician assistants along with Certified Trainer Anthony Sylvester. Dr. Sally, Sylvester and the whole RAPS Medical Fitness team are committed to the lifelong patient support to prevent unnecessary medical problems and achieve optimal health and the highest quality of life.

Regenerative and Performance Specialists was founded in 2004 by Drs. Paul Lieber and Marc Adelsheimer. RAPS is dedicated to providing personalized, effective treatments for managing pain and improving the quality of life. For more information visit http://www.rapsmd.com.
