News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
JDC Group Announces New Nashville Branch
Nashville offers the perfect business growth opportunity for JDC Group, as it has a thriving IT marketplace with many initiatives and a growing demand for the highly skilled IT professionals JDC Group provides. JDC Group also has a healthy base of existing clients with locations in Nashville, which it will expand as the new branch grows. In addition to being an ideal marketplace for expansion, Nashville is also the original hometown of several JDC Group employees. These employees will head the Nashville branch, where they can strengthen their existing relationships and build new ones.
"The opening of the Nashville office is a validation of JDC Group's excellent service to the IT community and a great opportunity to grow our business in a thriving city and region," said Johannes Dorsch, JDC Group's Founder and President. "We look forward to becoming an active part of Nashville's success story."
As it has in Atlanta, JDC Group will be an active member of the Nashville community on organizational and philanthropic levels. JDC Group has already joined the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce and enrolled in the Economic Development Initiative Partnership 2020.
The Economic Development Initiative Partnership 2020 is a resource for companies that have interests in tapping into the IT talent pool in Nashville. The partnership has played a key role in the relocation of more than 850 new companies to Nashville and has helped create more than 370,000 jobs.
To learn more about the Nashville expansion or the services JDC Group offers, visit http://www.jdc-
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse