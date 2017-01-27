News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
NAPO Chicago Volunteers Help Local Domestic Violence Shelter Get Organized
January is the ideal time for GO Month, since getting organized is a popular New Year's resolution. During GO Month, NAPO professional organizers and productivity specialists across the country host events in their communities to empower individuals, families, businesses and organizations to regain control over their surroundings, time and possessions. By sharing proven organizing and productivity techniques and principles, NAPO members help people save time, save money and reduce stress.
On January 11, 2017, eleven members of the Chicago chapter of the National Association of Professional Organizers (NAPO Chicago) volunteered to provide professional organizing services to a Chicago-area domestic violence shelter. Working in teams, the organizers assisted by organizing the shelter's donations, storage rooms, pantry, and learning resource areas. As a result, the items staff members and residents use are more visible and easier to access.
NAPO Chicago members are committed to impacting the community with projects like this.
Laurie Neumann, President of NAPO Chicago, stated, "I was humbled to work on this project and make a difference in the lives of those who come to stay here to escape an unimaginable situation. " Joi Wallace of Lombard, NAPO Chicago chapter member and coordinator of the event, thanks her fellow chapter members for participating with her: Susan Bailey of Arlington Heights, Joann Carbine and Suzy Hart of Deerfield, Cathy Feltz of Wheaton, Ev Greenberg of Wilmette, Leslie Gail of Winfield, Melissa Garlough of Naperville, Sue Leftwich of Downers Grove, Laurie Neumann of Bartlett, and Tricia Sinon Murray of Bensenville.
For more information about NAPO Chicago, contact Laurie Neumann at 847-750-6276 or visit http://www.napochicago.com. To find a professional organizer in your area, visit http://www.napo.net.
About NAPO Chicago
The Chicago chapter of the National Association of Professional Organizers (NAPO Chicago), founded in 1990, is the largest group of professional organizers in the Midwest with over 100 members. NAPO Chicago is a professional association for organizers and companies that add value to the services provided by organizers. The chapter is a resource for those seeking professional organizing services and for the media seeking organizing experts and information. NAPO Chicago is dedicated to helping create clutter-free, organized households, offices and businesses throughout the greater Chicago, southern Wisconsin and northern Indiana areas.
About NAPO
The National Association of Professional Organizers (NAPO) was founded in 1985 as a nonprofit professional educational association for professional organizers. Today, NAPO has approximately 4,000 members worldwide, representing the full spectrum of the global industry: professional organizers, productivity specialists, authors, educators, trainers, manufacturers, service providers and more. NAPO's mission is to be the leading source for organizing and productivity professionals by providing exceptional education, enhancing business connections, advancing industry research, and increasing public awareness.
NAPO is headquartered in Mt. Laurel, New Jersey, and is on the web at www.napo.net.
Contact
Laurie Neumann
***@napochicago.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse