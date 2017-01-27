 
Simply The Best Home Care to host fiirst Annual Home Health Aide Award Ceremony

 
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. - Feb. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Simply The Best Home Care, a leader in Home Health care services to host first Annual Home Health Aide of the Year Ceremony.

Fulton County NY (January 2017) A ceremony to honor caregivers who exemplify quality care will be held at Simply The Best new main office located at 108 N. Main Street, Johnston, NY.  The event is to highlight selected home health aides who go above and beyond for the clients they service.

Simply The Best Home Care award programs recognize those Home Health Aides who throughout the year demonstrate the high standard and quality of care synonymous with the Simply the Best reputation.  The individual awardees are selected from over 1,000 caregivers employed by the company.

This year's award recipients are Daniella Dutea from Gloversville, NY, who will receive the coveted Home Health Aide of the Year; Jessica Maclean from Amsterdam, NY, who will receive the Most Dedicated Home Health Aide Award; Yocaira Edwards from Amsterdam, NY, who will receive the Most Reliable Home Health Aide of the Year, and Shirley Therian from Johnstown, NY, who will receive the Most Punctual Home Health Aide of the Year.  Each recipient will receive a framed certificate, flowers, and a cash award.

Simply The Best Home Care is a licensed agency that provides home health care services to the elderly and infirm in Fulton, Hamilton, Herkimer, Montgomery, Saratoga, Schenectady, Schohorie, and Warren Counties.  For more information about Simply The Best Home Care, please call 518-762-1767 or visit www.simplythebesthomecare.com.

Contact
Brenda Schwartz
Director of Public Relations
***@elitehc.net
End
Source:Simply The Best Home are
