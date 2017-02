Jennifer Cetrone To Guest On The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell Wednesday February 8th, 2017

Actress Jennifer Cetrone will be a guest on The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell on Wednesday February 8th, 2017.

Jennifer Cetrone On The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell

Media Contact

The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell

jimmystar@jimmystarshow.com The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell

End

-- Jennifer Cetrone will be a featured guest on The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell live radio/tv show hosted by King of Cool Jimmy Star along with Cool Man About Town Ron Russell to discuss her new series "Riley," her career and the entertainment industries at large. The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell is tv/radio's coolest hit show, featuring the coolest in music, entertainment, fashion and pop culture, all from a fun industry insider perspective in a completely live, unedited fast-paced two-hour conversational format.Born and raised in New York, Jennifer relocated to Orlando, Florida at the age of 13; where she began working professionally in television and commercials. At the age of 16, she garnered her first Actors' Equity contract on the stage (which developed into a life-long love).On her own since the age of 16, necessity propelled her to turn down a substantial scholarship to NYU's performing arts program, and opt instead to tour the country working steadily in regional theatre for 5 years.Upon moving to Los Angeles, Cetrone continued to book some television and film roles while also performing 2 leading roles in repertory with The East LA Classic Theatre. In 2007, she founded her own production company – From The Ground Up Productions. With over a decade's worth of productions under its belt, From The Ground Up is a unique amalgam; supplying world-class talent and resources to both the artistic and corporate domains. Both the Creative and Corporate Divisions of the company are devoted to producing purposeful and visionary collaborative works that foster growth, improved communications and understanding.In the summer of 2015, Cetrone began co-creating RILEY The Series with writer Tracey Maye. Serving as Executive Producer, principal photography of the first 3 episodes of the series began the following summer in 2016. The pilot episode premiered to critical acclaim (with Tubefilter selecting the series for its INDIE SPOTLIGHT) in January '17, starring Jennifer in the title role of Riley.Throughout her career, Cetrone's performances have garnered her the following distinctions:"Beautifully played by Jennifer Cetrone."-VARIETY, "Cetrone especially is emotionally moving."-BACKSTAGE WEST, "Jennifer Cetrone is enchanting."-TOTALTHEATER.COMThe Jimmy Star Show is pleased to showcase the expertise and talent of Jennifer Cetrone, and all anticipate a fun and informative time talking with her about her career and the entertainment industries at large. Join King of Cool Jimmy Star, and Cool Man about Town Ron Russell as they have a playful and sometimes wild time with the talented featured guest!To hear/see Jennifer Cetrone on The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell tune in to W4CY Radio on Wednesday February 8th, 2017 from 3-5 pm ET and 12-2 pm PT online at www.w4cy.com from anywhere in the world!Follow the Jimmy Star Show on Twitter @jimmystarshowFollow Jennifer Cetrone on Twitter @JenniferCetroneThe official website for Riley The Series may be found at http://www.rileytheseries.comThe official website for The Jimmy Star Show may be found at http://www.jimmystarshow.com The official site for W4CY Radio may be found at http://www.w4cy.com The Jimmy Star is syndicated and can be heard on the following radio stations:http://www.W4CY.com in Wellington, Floridahttp://www.HamiltonRadio.net in Trenton, New Jerseyhttp://www.K4HD.com Los Angeles, CAhttp://www.iheart.com/show/The-Jimmy-Star-Show/http://www.audioboom.com/jimmystarshowhttp://www.soundcloud.com/jimmystarshowhttps://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-jimmy-star-show/id532912477?mt=2https://www.jimmystarshow.podomatic.comhttps://www.spreaker.com/show/the_jimmy_star_showhttps://plus.google.com/105717043487953174915/postshttp://www.stitcher.com/podcast/jimmy-star-show/spookshowtv-the-jimmy-star-show