Jennifer Cetrone To Guest On The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell Wednesday February 8th, 2017
Actress Jennifer Cetrone will be a guest on The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell on Wednesday February 8th, 2017.
Born and raised in New York, Jennifer relocated to Orlando, Florida at the age of 13; where she began working professionally in television and commercials. At the age of 16, she garnered her first Actors' Equity contract on the stage (which developed into a life-long love).
On her own since the age of 16, necessity propelled her to turn down a substantial scholarship to NYU's performing arts program, and opt instead to tour the country working steadily in regional theatre for 5 years.
Upon moving to Los Angeles, Cetrone continued to book some television and film roles while also performing 2 leading roles in repertory with The East LA Classic Theatre. In 2007, she founded her own production company – From The Ground Up Productions. With over a decade's worth of productions under its belt, From The Ground Up is a unique amalgam; supplying world-class talent and resources to both the artistic and corporate domains. Both the Creative and Corporate Divisions of the company are devoted to producing purposeful and visionary collaborative works that foster growth, improved communications and understanding.
In the summer of 2015, Cetrone began co-creating RILEY The Series with writer Tracey Maye. Serving as Executive Producer, principal photography of the first 3 episodes of the series began the following summer in 2016. The pilot episode premiered to critical acclaim (with Tubefilter selecting the series for its INDIE SPOTLIGHT) in January '17, starring Jennifer in the title role of Riley.
Throughout her career, Cetrone's performances have garnered her the following distinctions:
The Jimmy Star Show is pleased to showcase the expertise and talent of Jennifer Cetrone, and all anticipate a fun and informative time talking with her about her career and the entertainment industries at large. Join King of Cool Jimmy Star, and Cool Man about Town Ron Russell as they have a playful and sometimes wild time with the talented featured guest!
To hear/see Jennifer Cetrone on The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell tune in to W4CY Radio on Wednesday February 8th, 2017 from 3-5 pm ET and 12-2 pm PT online at www.w4cy.com from anywhere in the world!
The official website for Riley The Series may be found at http://www.rileytheseries.com
The official website for The Jimmy Star Show may be found at http://www.jimmystarshow.com
The official site for W4CY Radio may be found at http://www.w4cy.com
