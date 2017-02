ICP DAS USA Releases New Zigbee Wireless Modbus RTU Data Acquisition

ICP DAS USA introduces ZT-2005-C8, a user-friendly, easy configuration module.

ICP DAS USA

sales@icpdas-usa.com

-- The ZT-2005-C8 is an 8-channel thermistor input, Zigbee wireless module. Based on the IEEE802.15.4 standard, it allows users to measure temperature via a thermistor in a personal area ZigBee network. It has an ISM 2.4 GHz Operating Frequency and operating Temperatures, -25 °C ~ +75 °C.The ZT-2005-C8 is user-friendly, allowing easy configuration on the module's address, protocol, checksum, ZB-PID and ZB-channel settings using a combination of rotary and DIP switches. ZT-2005-C8 has 4 kV ESD protection and 1000 VDC intra-module isolation. It is also DIN-Rail Mountable.ZigBee is a specification based on the IEEE 802.15.4 standard for Wireless Personal Area Networks (WPANs). ZigBee operates in the ISM radio bands and is an inexpensive and self-organizing mesh network for industrial control, embedded sensing, medical data collection, smoke and intruder warning, etc. A ZigBee network consists of a Master, router/repeater and end device. ICP DAS USA offers ZigBee converters, repeaters and ZigBee wireless I/O. Their ZigBee data acquisition products come with FREE EZ Data Logger Software for data logging.ICP DAS USA ( http://www.icpdas- usa.com/?r=press )is a cost-effective leader in the U.S. industrial market; offering a stunningly competitive price/performance ratio, while catering to the latest solutions for current industrial trends. We seek to provide our customers with cost-effective, flexible, and easy-to-use solutions for their Data Acquisition and Embedded Control Applications. ICP DAS USAprovides a great variety of products with modular and universal solutions for any scale application or projects.