ICP DAS USA Releases New Zigbee Wireless Modbus RTU Data Acquisition
ICP DAS USA introduces ZT-2005-C8, a user-friendly, easy configuration module.
ZigBee is a specification based on the IEEE 802.15.4 standard for Wireless Personal Area Networks (WPANs). ZigBee operates in the ISM radio bands and is an inexpensive and self-organizing mesh network for industrial control, embedded sensing, medical data collection, smoke and intruder warning, etc. A ZigBee network consists of a Master, router/repeater and end device. ICP DAS USA offers ZigBee converters, repeaters and ZigBee wireless I/O. Their ZigBee data acquisition products come with FREE EZ Data Logger Software for data logging.
ICP DAS USA
