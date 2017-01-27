Retireeworkforce.com partners with Jobs2Careers to add over 7 Miilion Jobs to the Site!

End

-- Retireeworkforce.com is proud to announce its partnership with Jobs2Careers. Over the years, Retireeworkforce.com has become a valuable resource for boomers looking to find the right employment opportunity for them and their situation. In using Jobs2Careers platform, Retireeworkforce.com will boast more than 7 million jobs on their site. The application process is simple, easy to navigate and, of course, always free to the job seeker.When asked about his thoughts on the most exciting feature of Jobs2Careers, President and Founder Joseph Scalice had this to say, "We believe the ability for job seekers to easily search by part time, full-time, professional and gig employment is certainly a feature that will be extremely valuable and useful to our job seekers".In addition to the millions of jobs on the site, Retireeworkforce.com provides valuable information on careers, finance, and health and wellness, all with actionable tips for baby boomers and retirees. Retireeworkforce.com and Jobs2Careers working together will greatly enhance the user experience and streamline the sometimes daunting task of finding employment during retirement.Retireeworkforce.com is a destination for retirees and baby boomers looking for employment and valuable information regarding tips on navigating through finance, careers and health during retirement. Retireeworkforce.com matches this highly skilled workforce with companies looking to hire productive and experienced employees. So whether you are seeking full-time, part-time or consulting projects, we can help.Jobs2Careers is the leading programmatic marketplace to find talent. Using predictive analytics, the company enables recruiters to estimate the cost and applicant volume they can expect and only pay for completed applications. Jobs2Careers' mission is to innovate the way talent effectively finds work, and work finds talent.