Jeremy Gutierrez Looks At More Energy Saving Techniques

 
HOUSTON - Feb. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Are you tired of that huge monthly energy bill? Most people accept it as a simple fact of life, but that can be a mistake. After all, the right energy efficient appliances and techniques can go a long way towards lowering your costs. And, Jeremy Gutierrez can set you up with an energy auction, where electric and gas companies are the ones bidding to win your business. That combination can be a great way to start to take control of your energy bill.

Do you need some ideas to try in your home? These energy saving techniques can help lower you next bill.

• Leave your thermostat as neutral as possible when nobody is home. When it comes down to it, a lot of energy costs go to cooling and heating.

• Weatherstripping and sealing your home can prevent air from escaping. It is a great way to avoid a lot of lost energy.

• Streaming content through your gaming system can actually be a major energy culprit. If you choose to stream, go with a dedicated box or smart TV to save money.

If you are used to paying an expensive energy bill, with no questions asked, it is time to change the way you think about things. Jeremy Gutierrez can set up an energy auction, where electric and gas companies bid for your account. Think of what you could do with the extra savings from your energy bill! Contact Jeremy Gutierrez, today, and ask any questions that you have.

For more information visit http://www.ienergyna.com.
