'The Lion King' Director Rob Minkoff To Appear At Wizard World Comic Con Portland, Feb. 18-19
'Stuart Little,' 'The Forbidden Kingdom,' Mr. Peabody & Sherman' Director To Make Wizard World Debut At Oregon Convention Center
The Palo Alto, Calif., native did animation work for Walt Disney Animation Studios beginning in the early 1980s, serving as supervising animator for The Great Mouse Detective in 1985 and character designer for The Brave Little Toaster two years later. Minkoff put his talents to use on hits The Little Mermaid and Beauty and the Beast before directing The Lion King alongside Roger Allers, before moving to live action films Stuart Little, Stuart Little 2, The Haunted Mansion, The Forbidden Kingdom and Flypaper between 1999-2011. In December, The Lion King was added to the National Film Registry of the Library of Congress. The aggregate box office on his films is near $2 billion.
Wizard World Comic Con Portland will feature John Barrowman ("Arrow," "Torchwood"), Tatiana Maslany ("Orphan Black"), Matthew Lewis (Harry Potter franchise), Dean Cain ("Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman," God's Not Dead), Nichelle Nichols ("Star Trek"), Tasya Teles ("The 100"), Erik Estrada and Larry Wilcox ("ChiPs"), Theo Rossi ("Luke Cage," "Sons of Anarchy"), Josh McDermitt ("The Walking Dead," "Retired at 35"), Alan Tudyk ("Firefly," Wreck-It Ralph), Cerina Vincent (Not Another Teen Movie, Cabin Fever) and Lou Ferrigno ("The Incredible Hulk") among the all-star cast of celebrities scheduled to appear, February 17-19. The event marks Wizard World's fifth annual show in Portland and the second on its 2017 calendar of 16 scheduled events.
Portland will also feature an exciting array of activities, including non-stop live entertainment throughout extended evening hours, Kick off the Con and After Parties, gaming, exclusive Q&A sessions with top celebrities, movie screenings hosted by stars and directors and more. Details to follow soon.
Wizard World Comic Con events bring together thousands of fans of all ages to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. Portland show hours are Friday, February 17, 5-10 p.m.; Saturday, February 18, 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.; and Sunday, February 19, 10 a.m. -4 p.m.
Wizard World is also the place for cosplay, with fans young and old showing off their best costumes throughout the event. Fans dressed as every imaginable character—and some never before dreamed—will roam the convention floor. The famed Wizard World Comic Con Portland Costume Contest will take place on Saturday night.
