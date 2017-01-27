News By Tag
Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate – Atchley Properties Adds Accomplished Industry Leader
Angela Rose is a Key Player in Launching the Brokerage's Recent Affiliation with Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate
"Angela's extensive real estate background, unparalleled Real Estate market knowledge coupled with her approach to her profession are an incredible asset to our team and the people we serve," said Alan Atchley, President of Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate – Atchley Properties. "With our recent affiliation with Better Homes & Gardensandthe addition of Angela Rose, Atchley Properties proudly elevates to the next level as one of the region's premier real estate brokerages."
For more than three decades, Rose has earned a national reputation as a consummate real estate professional who engages creativity, collaboration, leadership and passion to achieve optimal results for both her clients and her brokerage. Beginning her career as a real estate associate in 1986, Rose quickly garnered recognition as a top-selling, multi-million dollar producer, consistently closing 60+ transactions per year.
Rose is known throughout the industry as an innovative trainer, facilitator and leader, and is a highly sought-after keynote speaker who motivates, inspires and educates regional and national audiences. She is a licensed Florida Realtor, a recent graduate of Harvard University's Master Negotiation Institute, and has earned her Master Training Certificate from the ATD's Master Training Program. Prior to joining Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate – Atchley Properties, Rose served as the Vice President of Business Development and Education with a top Realogy Affiliate, located here in the west coast of Florida and in North Carolina. Additionally, she facilitated on-boarding new associates, offices, mergers and acquisitions, as well as designed, developed and delivered the company's education and business development program.
"One of my strengths is fostering an atmosphere of inclusiveness, open communication and cutting-edge strategies to help my team achieve more for their customers," said Rose. "I view my new position with Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate – Atchley Properties as an excellent opportunity to work collaboratively with our outstanding associates, integrate the tools that help us achieve our goals as a company, and lead the charge as we move forward with the strength of our new powerful national affiliation."
About Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate – Atchley Properties
A locally owned, independent real estate brokerage, Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate – Atchley Properties provides exceptional buying and selling services for residential, commercial and rental properties in all price ranges and lifestyle options. With locations in Sarasota and Lakewood Ranch, the brokerage is part of the international franchise network of Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate. The Atchley Properties philosophy is grounded in the passionate pursuit to achieve the highest level of professionalism in the real estate industry, raise the standard of service excellence and continually improve processes by utilizing the latest technology. For more information, visit atchleyrealty.com or call 941.556.9100.
About Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC
Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC is a dynamic real estate brand that offers a full range of services to brokers, sales associates and home buyers and sellers. Using innovative technology, sophisticated business systems and the broad appeal of a lifestyle brand, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC embodies the future of the real estate industry while remaining grounded in the tradition of home. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC is a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp., a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services.
