Golf Fore It Scores a Hole in One with New Website Planning a golf getaway has never been easier, thanks to company's innovative digital presence. 1 2 3 Golf Fore It Homepage Golf Fore It Founders Golf Course In Colorado Feb. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- When a small group of avid golfers took a trip to the greens and fairways of Myrtle Beach, they loved the game but loathed the planning. When the same thing happened on a jaunt to San Antonio, Golf Fore It was born. Today, Jon Nolan, Justin Johnston, and Matt Scales help their fellow golfers imagine and realize their own dream golfing getaways by providing diverse destination information for courses throughout the country. From course layouts to restaurant options and nightlife spots, they do the research and put together trips that cater to every need and want.



While the Golf Fore It team helps golfing enthusiasts head to courses set against anything from the skyscrapers of Illinois to the Rockies of Colorado, with dedicated Libation Chauffeurs to keep you refreshed at every swing, the digital landscape left them driving from the bunker. They hired the team at Launch Digital Marketing (LDM) to tell their story, polish their style, and create an online experience as lively and effortless as the trips they create.



"The entire team made us feel right at home and taught us a ton throughout the journey," commented the Golf Fore It staff. "Over the course of the past several months, we had the pleasure of working with some outstanding people at Launch … Let us just say this: it doesn't get any better!"



For both Golf Fore It and LDM, it was important to reflect the uniquely fun and vibrant nature of the trio themselves, taking their ethos and transforming it into a website that worked around their wishes and spoke naturally to their audience. The new site offers informative tours of courses across the country, along with playful articles and videos on golf life and adventures. All this was paired with advanced technical know-how, driving home an eagle for the team.



For Golf Fore It, the experience struck well above par. "From the moment we sat down to conduct our first phone call through numerous in person meetings, LDM was all class, but a blast to work with. We no doubt worked (and continue to work) with the best and brightest the tech world has to offer. [We're] thinking of doing our next website on Watching Paint Dry. [We] bet LDM could make it phenomenal!"



To explore the world of Golf For It, head to



