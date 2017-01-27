News By Tag
Rumberger Attorneys Named to 2017 South Florida Legal Guide Top Lawyers List
Selection to the South Florida Legal Guide's listings are based entirely on peer nominations. Each year lawyers in South Florida are invited to nominate their peers and law firms in several categories: Top Lawyer, Top Law Firm and Top Up and Comer. Nominations are reviewed by the editorial department that also evaluates the individual's standing with The Florida Bar, accomplishments and other factors that may attest to their credentials. Editors say the number of nominations an attorney receives is not necessarily a factor that determines quality or respectability.
Sarason was selected in the areas of product liability-defense and corporate and business litigation. Lerner was selected in the areas of corporate and business litigation and professional liability.
Sarason defends clients in state and federal courts in Florida and across the United States. He represents clients in cases involving product liability, admiralty/maritime claims and commercial litigation. Among his clients are companies in the private sector including multinational corporations and major insurance companies as well as public entities including the State of Florida and various local and state governmental entities.
In his product liability practice, Sarason represents the manufacturers, distributors and retailers of a variety of products including recreational vehicles such as personal watercraft, jet boats, other marine vessels used as pleasure crafts and ultra-light aircraft. He also defends commercial trucking companies in cases involving claims of catastrophic loss. Sarason serves as national counsel for a manufacturer of recreational vehicles and has appeared in cases on the company's behalf in Arizona, Mississippi and California.
Sarason's commercial litigation practice involves defending clients against contract related claims and defending professionals in litigation. In his professional liability practice he defends individuals and firms in a variety of professions.
Sarason is administrative partner in the firm's Miami office. He served for several years as the firm's managing partner and has been a member of its Executive Committee. Sarason earned a law degree from the University of Miami School of Law.
Lerner represents clients in commercial litigation, professional liability, insurance coverage and bad faith, appellate matters and general liability cases. He has represented portfolio and private lenders and, more recently, CMBS special servicers in commercial foreclosure litigation. Lerner leads a firm-wide team of lawyers that handles foreclosure and other real estate litigation matters from each of the firm's five offices.
Lerner has also represented insurers and their insureds since his earliest years in private practice. He provides opinions and handles litigation in matters relating to coverage under commercial general liability, life, health and disability, ERISA, errors and omissions, garage liability and trucker's liability policies. Working closely with SIU professionals, he prosecutes recovery actions arising from insurance fraud.
Lerner served on the firm's executive committee from 2008-2015. He received his law degree from the University of Miami and his under graduate degree from Colorado College.
About Rumberger, Kirk & Caldwell:
Rumberger, Kirk & Caldwell provides litigation and counseling services in a wide range of civil practice areas including product liability, securities, banking and financial services litigation, commercial litigation, real estate and construction litigation, intellectual property litigation, environmental, labor and employment law, insurance coverage, professional liability, bankruptcy, and administrative law. Offices are located in Orlando, Tampa, Miami, Tallahassee, Fla. and Birmingham, Ala. For more information, please visit www.rumberger.com or read more about us on our blog http://rumberger-
