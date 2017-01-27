 
News By Tag
* Human Resources
* Millennials Workplace
* Human Talent
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Boston
  Massachusetts
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
21
January 2017
3130292827


"Millennials in the Workplace" Next Topic of Discussion for HR and Talent Roundtable

The Roundtable will be led by Nettie Nitzberg of West5 Consulting on February 15th.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Human Resources
* Millennials Workplace
* Human Talent

Industry:
* Business

Location:
* Boston - Massachusetts - US

BOSTON - Feb. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Nettie Nitzberg, a recognized expert in helping global companies maximize their people investments and founder and principal of West5 Consulting (www.west5consulting.com), today announced the topic for the February HR & Talent Roundtable:  "Millennials in the Workplace."  The discussion, which will include contributions from Nitzberg, H. Clifford Watkin, Managing Partner for Ipswich Bay Advisors, and Christine Swistro, President of Swistro Advisors, will take place on Wednesday, February 15, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Credo Reference, 201 South Street, Suite 411, Boston.  Sara Ortins will host the discussion.

The purpose of the roundtable discussion series is to bring internal HR and talent practitioners together to talk to each other about HR-related topics they are currently facing.  The upcoming discussion will be focused on some of the key tenants from Simon Sinek's recent video, "The Millennial Paradox," and will be centered around the following three questions:  What is causing their behavior?  What are the responsibilities of HR and management?  How might we address the challenges and opportunities in the workplace?

Nitzberg is a graduate of George Washington University with a master's degree in education and human resource development. Her experience includes change management and consulting roles with Accenture, management roles in education and development for SkyTel Corporation, and long-term consulting engagements with Forum Corporation, Root Learning, and Emerson Human Capital Consulting.  Several of her Boston-based clients include PTC, PerkinElmer, Babson College and Biogen.

Watkin has over 25 years of human resources and employee benefits experience and joined Ipswich Bay Advisors in 2007 to manage the human resources and employee benefits consulting business.  As a human resources expert, he regularly consults with clients on a range of human resource issues including legal, compliance, performance management, on-boarding and corporate culture.  Watkin is certified as a Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR) by the Human Resources Certificate Institute, and holds his Series 6 and 63 securities licenses.

Swistro is a results-oriented management consultant and coach known for implementing organizational change that streamlines work, enhances worker productivity and management effectiveness, and increases profitability.  She has spent 20 years transforming organizations by working closely with executives and their teams to quickly and accurately assess their needs and objectives, remove roadblocks, and activate change to attain sustainable performance improvement.

"Cliff, Chris and I found that Simon Sinek's video offered some very alarming, but also insightful views into our millennial generation," said Nitzberg.  "We are expecting the discussion to be very robust and interesting, and should offer HR professionals with a great environment in which to discuss challenges and learn about new approaches to millennial issues." said Nitzberg.

This is a closed event for internal HR practitioners.  If you are interested in joining the discussion please contact Nitzberg at 678-438-4803 or at nettie@west5consulting.com.

About West5 Consulting

West5 Consulting is a people and organization development company that is dedicated to solving people problems that impact business success.  Principal Nettie Nitzberg help clients optimize their processes for selecting, integrating and developing their most important resource – people – by creating work environments that attract, grow and retain top talent. West5 Consulting understands that the process starts, rather than ends, with a new hire. Their services include leadership development, mentoring, team building, accountability, performance management, and more, as well as their new Career & Connection Workshop Series, focused on creating engagement through the development of personal networking, team-building, and relationship-building skills. Clients include PerkinElmer, PTC, Solvay SA, JPMorgan Chase, TESARO, McGraw Hill Education, and Biogen, among others. Industries of interest include pharmaceutical, biomedical/biotechnology, higher education, finance, professional services, technology and non-profit organizations.  For additional information, please visit www.west5consulting.com or call 678-438-4803.
End
Source:West5
Email:***@prfirst.com Email Verified
Tags:Human Resources, Millennials Workplace, Human Talent
Industry:Business
Location:Boston - Massachusetts - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
PR First News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 02, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share