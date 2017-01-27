News By Tag
"Millennials in the Workplace" Next Topic of Discussion for HR and Talent Roundtable
The Roundtable will be led by Nettie Nitzberg of West5 Consulting on February 15th.
The purpose of the roundtable discussion series is to bring internal HR and talent practitioners together to talk to each other about HR-related topics they are currently facing. The upcoming discussion will be focused on some of the key tenants from Simon Sinek's recent video, "The Millennial Paradox," and will be centered around the following three questions: What is causing their behavior? What are the responsibilities of HR and management? How might we address the challenges and opportunities in the workplace?
Nitzberg is a graduate of George Washington University with a master's degree in education and human resource development. Her experience includes change management and consulting roles with Accenture, management roles in education and development for SkyTel Corporation, and long-term consulting engagements with Forum Corporation, Root Learning, and Emerson Human Capital Consulting. Several of her Boston-based clients include PTC, PerkinElmer, Babson College and Biogen.
Watkin has over 25 years of human resources and employee benefits experience and joined Ipswich Bay Advisors in 2007 to manage the human resources and employee benefits consulting business. As a human resources expert, he regularly consults with clients on a range of human resource issues including legal, compliance, performance management, on-boarding and corporate culture. Watkin is certified as a Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR) by the Human Resources Certificate Institute, and holds his Series 6 and 63 securities licenses.
Swistro is a results-oriented management consultant and coach known for implementing organizational change that streamlines work, enhances worker productivity and management effectiveness, and increases profitability. She has spent 20 years transforming organizations by working closely with executives and their teams to quickly and accurately assess their needs and objectives, remove roadblocks, and activate change to attain sustainable performance improvement.
"Cliff, Chris and I found that Simon Sinek's video offered some very alarming, but also insightful views into our millennial generation,"
This is a closed event for internal HR practitioners. If you are interested in joining the discussion please contact Nitzberg at 678-438-4803 or at nettie@west5consulting.com.
About West5 Consulting
West5 Consulting is a people and organization development company that is dedicated to solving people problems that impact business success. Principal Nettie Nitzberg help clients optimize their processes for selecting, integrating and developing their most important resource – people – by creating work environments that attract, grow and retain top talent. West5 Consulting understands that the process starts, rather than ends, with a new hire. Their services include leadership development, mentoring, team building, accountability, performance management, and more, as well as their new Career & Connection Workshop Series, focused on creating engagement through the development of personal networking, team-building, and relationship-
