Two Beatles Scholars to Present at Louisiana Libraries in February

Ouachita Parish Public Library in Monroe, LA.

-- As part of its "All You Need is Love" month, the Ouachita Parish Public Library in Monroe, Louisiana will host two renowned experts and authors on the Beatles: Jude Southerland Kessler and Aaron Krerowicz. Both will give presentations touching on the band's historical, cultural and musical influence.Krerowicz, a full-time professional music scholar, won a research grant through the University of Hartford in 2011 to study the Beatles, and has since presented his analysis of the band's music through more than 300 presentations throughout the USA and England. He has authored four Beatles books:(2014),(2015),(2015), and(2016). He will present,Kessler, a Monroe resident, is the foremost expert on John Lennon and the author of– an outlined nine-volume work covering the life of the man who formed the Beatles. She is the Official Blogger for The Fest for Beatles Fans in New York City and Chicago, the Symposium Chairperson for the annual Beatles at the Ridge Festival, and recently served as co-chair of the GRAMMY Museum® Mississippi's Beatles Symposium. Kessler has published the first three books in her series and is currently researching and writing Volume 4. She will be presenting,"It's an honor to be back speaking in my hometown on my favorite subject, John Lennon," says Kessler. "And I'm thrilled to be sharing the experience with another distinguished Beatles scholar such as Aaron."The two will also be giving a joint presentation on the same topics Friday, February 3 at the Lincoln Parish Library in Ruston (about 30 miles from Monroe) starting at 6 p.m.Ouachita Parish Public Library is located at 1800 Stubbs Avenue, Monroe, LA 71201. The library's events are free and open to the public. For more information, please call (318) 327-1490.Both Jude Southerland Kessler and Aaron Krerowicz are represented by 910 Public Relations, and are available for interviews. Copies of their books are available for review upon request. For more information, please contact: nicole@910pr.com.