Enrollment Rx Wins 2016-17 Cloud Awards Program

International Cloud Computing Program Announces Winner: Education Innovation of the Year

-- Enrollment Rx, the leading provider of cloud-based Constituent Relationship Management (CRM) solutions for higher education, today announced as the winner in the 2016-2017 Cloud Awards Program in the categoryNow entering its seventh year, the cloud computing awards program celebrates excellence and innovation in the rapid-growth cloud computing market. The awards program accepts entries from across the globe, from organizations of any size.In 2016-17, categories include Best Software as a Service from the US, Best Software as a Service from outside the US, Most Innovative Use of Data, "Best in Mobile" Cloud Solution and Most Promising Start-Up.Lawrence Levy, President at Enrollment Rx, said: "With such prestigious competition, we are honored for Enrollment Rx to be recognized as a winner in thecategory of the 2016-17 Cloud Awards."Cloud Awards organizer Larry Johnson said: "Every organization on that shortlist is a worthy winner, and to select just one in each category has been a gargantuan task."We live in a rapidly-changing world, and the sands are shifting every day in the cloud space. Cloud service providers need to be constantly innovating to stay relevant, which is why the awards program is so relevant year-on-year.The Cloud Awards is also set to publish a research report on the state of the cloud computing industry, based on survey responses of the 2016-17 entrants.Over 300 organizations entered, with entries coming from across the globe, covering the Americas, Australia, Europe and the Middle East.