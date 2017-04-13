AW Men's Leather Guide – Style Guide & Tips

Leather Jackets & Coats | Biker Jackets | Bomber Jackets | Leather Sccessories | Leather Luggage

holdall on train station 1

Contact

Shy Rhaza

***@leathercompany.co.uk Shy Rhaza

End

-- Almost overnight, it seems we have been forced to wave goodbye to summer and embrace the cooler weather that the autumn and winter months bring. As the weather changes, so do our wardrobes. Gone are the t-shirts and sunglasses of the warmer months and out come the trusted coats, hats and scarves of winter | Men's Leather AccessoriesFor a guy, accessories are the ideal way to makeover a look for autumn and winter. Whilst outfit choices can feel rather limited at this time of year, with jeans and jumpers becoming a firm wardrobe staple, accessories can bring something new and exciting to an autumn / winter look.Here at Leather Company we've put together a handy guide of some of our top tips for accessorising this season, as well as some of our favourite men's leather accessories available right here at Leather Company.Belts.As far as accessories go, belts have to be up there as one of the essentials. A belt can pull an outfit together quite literally, and – forgive us if we sound biased! – we think a leather belt is a must have in any fashionable gents wardrobe. A leather belt in a classic shade such as black or brown will go with almost anything and never go out of style. Not only that, but the high quality that leather offers means a leather belt will last for years to come, offering a classically stylish addition to any look.Scarves.When the colder weather rolls around a scarf is the perfect way to add warmth and style to your outfit. Particularly for those who don't like the bulkiness of a big winter coat, a scarf worn casually over a lighter leather jacket offers a cool, modern look without compromising on warmth and comfort.Gloves.Another winter essential has to be a warm pair of gloves. We've all had countless pairs of woolen gloves that either get lost or holey after a few wears – this season, why not instead opt for a high quality pair of men's leather gloves? A pair of leather gloves is a great investment piece that can be worn year after year, adding a touch of class to your autumn/winter wardrobe while keeping your hands warm, comfortable and looking stylish.Bags.Manbags are firmly on the uprise, and are a great stylish and practical accessory to add to your look this season. Keep it classically fashionable with a high quality black or brown leather messenger bag. Whether for carrying around all your work essentials or for a leisurely trip away, a leather bag gives the ultimate luxurious finish to your look.