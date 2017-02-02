News By Tag
Smithers Rapra Presents Webinar Showcasing Methods to Evaluate Truck Fleet Tires for Fuel Efficiency
The webinar, scheduled for February 8 at 11am EST, will discuss how some of the already established rolling resistance rating systems can be utilized to predict real world fuel savings. Smithers Rapra R&D Test Engineer, Dr. Madhura Rajapakshe, will present an overview of how measurement of tire rolling resistance is becoming increasingly important as various rating and labeling systems are established in different parts of the world and fleets continue to look at ways to reduce fuel consumption and reduce their environmental impact.
"Rolling resistance is essential in the selection of fuel efficient and environmentally friendly tires," said Mike Nehls, general manager at Smithers Rapra's Tire & Wheel Testing laboratory. "The ISO 28580 test method has become the basis for rating systems across the world, each one informing the tire purchasing decisions of consumers."
During the one hour webinar, Rajapakshe will cover several key topics:
• Domestic and international tire rolling resistance rating systems
• How passenger and commercial tire rolling resistance ratings relate to real world fuel savings
• Laboratory rolling resistance test methods used to rate tires
• Using lab rolling resistance data to determine the expected fuel savings by switching to low rolling resistance tires
• Deviation of real world fuel savings from the expected fuel savings
After the presentation, there will be a 15 minute Q&A period where attendees can pose questions to the speaker.
Dr. Rajapakshe joined Smithers in 2012 as a tire technology research associate. He now provides project management, test program/proposal development, and research expertise in the areas of tire rolling resistance, durability, tread wear, traction and footprint mechanics for a multitude of clients in the government, raw materials, fleet, tire and vehicle manufacturing industry sectors.
Click here (http://www.smithersrapra.com/
About Smithers Rapra:
Smithers Rapra has been a trusted partner of the plastics and rubber industries for over 90 years. Our business is built around delivering a complete portfolio of rubber and plastic testing services to support a wide range of industry sectors including tire, automotive, polymer products, oil and gas, medical device, pharmaceutical, transport, packaging, industrial, and consumer products. By integrating science, technology and business expertise, Smithers' goal is to add value throughout the lifecycle of our clients' products. Please visit www.smithersrapra.com.
About The Smithers Group:
Headquartered in Akron, Ohio, The Smithers Group includes Smithers Apex, Smithers Avanza, Smithers Pira, Smithers Quality Assessments, Smithers Rapra, and Smithers Viscient. Each Smithers Group company provides technology-based services focused on a defined market. As a group, the diversity of market sectors and technologies provides stability and a platform for long-term growth. By integrating science, technology and business expertise, Smithers' goal is to add value throughout the lifecycle of our clients' products, by utilizing testing, consulting, information, and compliance services. All Smithers companies are known by their clients as Trusted Providers of Innovative Solutions. For more information, visit www.smithers.com.
You can reach the Smithers Rapra North America office at:
425 West Market Street
Akron, Ohio 44303
Telephone: 330-762-7441
www.smithersrapra.com
Contact
Todd Hain
***@smithers.com
