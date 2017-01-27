United Premier Soccer League Announces Marketing Partnership with Copa Cabana Sports

UPSL Marketing Teams with Copa Cabana Sports, an Industry Leader in Beach Soccer

-- The United Premier Soccer League (UPSL) is proud to announce a marketing partnership with Copa Cabana Sports.Both the UPSL and Copa Cabana Sports are committed to surpassing traditional advertisement techniques to reach the overwhelming numbers of soccer fans across the country.United Premier Soccer League Commissioner Yan Skwara said, "This is an excellent opportunity for the UPSL to get exposure in a non-traditional soccer market, and for the UPSL to reciprocate in kind. We're both in the business of soccer but we're not direct competitors in any way so we're excited about bringing the UPSL brand to Copa Cabana events as we promote Copa Cabana's tournaments through our soccer network of players and fans."Copa Cabana Sports, the sports event production/management company and operator of soccer tournaments all over Southern California, welcomes players and teams to the Copa Cabana Long Beach Soccer Tournament, scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 11-12, at Alamitos Beach in Long Beach, CA.United Premier Soccer League Director of Marketing David Jacobs said, "These are exiting times for both the UPSL and Copa Cabana Sports. There is a tremendous synergy between our two organizations when it comes to soccer and the different leagues, tournaments and players we work with on a daily basis. We feel strongly that this cross marketing partnership will translate into new business for both sides, and look forward to working together with Copa Cabana Sports."The UPSL is in more than 10 different key soccer markets across five western states.Copa Cabana Sports President Christiaan Wagener said, "This is a great next step for our tournament's footprint. We have recently been designated the USA producer of the International 5V5 World Cup, and are creating a network of qualifying tournaments for the USA National Cup. This partnership with UPSL will give more visibility of the opportunity for players and 5V5 teams to engage in World Cup level play. The Copa Cabana Sports and UPSL brands, hand in hand, will create soccer excitement throughout the U.S., not just with local tournaments but moving on up to the regional, national and World Cup levels of competition."This year Pepsico has again returned as a sponsor for Copa Cabana Sports, with Pepsico's Gatorade and Aquafina brands the official soft drink and water sponsors for all Copa Cabana beach soccer events. As part of its sponsorship, Gatorade hosts hydration and protein education courses for athletes at Copa Cabana Beach Soccer Tournaments.Copa Cabana Sports is a leader in beach soccer, field soccer and futsal tournaments operation producing more than forty events. We strive to create a fun and safe atmosphere where the whole family can enjoy organizes athletic competition while building upon the legendary history games and players from the sands of Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro.Contact:Christiaan Wagenerchristiaan@beachsoccerpromotions.comDirect: 310-503-2683The UPSL was formed in 2011 and currently includes more than 50 teams in California, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho and Colorado. UPSL is the fastest growing Pro Development League in the USA, with 60-plus teams targeted for 2017 Spring Season. Each UPSL team is individually owned and operated, and is responsible for maintaining UPSL minimum standards.UPSL teams are all eligible to participate in the U.S. Open Cup Qualifying Rounds through the leagues affiliation with the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).More information about UPSL can be found at http://www.upslsoccer.com or by following the league on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/upslsoccer) and Twitter (@upslsoccer)Contact UPSL:info@upslsoccernews.comDirect: 310-415-5691Media Relations:Dennis Popedennis.pope@upslsoccernews.comDirect: 951-675-3963