Industry News





Artist Drew Sarka Participates in Year-Long Show at Cherry Creek Art Gallery

Colorado's Premier Western Artist Exhibits Eight Original Works, Hosts "Meet and Greet" Sessions in February and March
 
 
DENVER - Feb. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- The New Year brings new opportunities for up-and-coming Denver artist Drew Sarka, who announced today his exhibition of eight original oil paintings at the Cherry Creek Art Gallery. Sarka will showcase his work for the full calendar year in 2017—his longest exhibition to date—giving Western and landscape art buyers the opportunity to experience the beauty of Colorado on canvas.

The artist will host two painting demonstrations at the gallery on Saturday, Feb. 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday, March 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sarka will be available for a "meet and greet" during the demonstrations and buyers can meet Sarka, learn about his unique approach using his medical background and hear stories behind his paintings.  Notable works including "Fall Aspen Shadows" and equine oil painting "Sunlit Horses." The exhibition opened Jan. 2, 2017 and all of Sarka's work is available for purchase.

"It is always wonderful to exhibit in the Cherry Creek community because the city truly celebrates Colorado artists," said Drew Sarka, Colorado artist. "From its public art displays to architecture to the city's impressive collection of art galleries, art enthusiasts immediately feel the love for all kinds of art."

For a complete list of upcoming and past shows and exhibitions, visit http://www.drewsarkapaints.com/shows-exhibitions/.

About Drew Sarka
Drew Sarka, a family doctor at Aurora Family Practice Group, creates representational oil paintings that capture his life experiences and showcase the beauty of what Colorado has to offer. From majestic mountainscapes to delicate florals to playful children twirling on a tire swing, Sarka is known for translating genuine, honest experiences onto the canvas. His choice of color and placement of light, shadow and form bring out his signature textural composition. Drew's work has appeared in more than 35 art galleries and shows across the U.S. For more information, connect with him on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/drewsarkapaints/?ref=hl) and at www.drewsarkapaints.com.

