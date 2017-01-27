News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Lennar Central Valley Launches VIP Program for Blossom Hill Interest List
"We are thrilled to be offering this new program to our prospective Blossom Hill buyers," said Susan Wilke, Director of Marketing for Lennar Central Valley. "We've heard from our buyers that purchasing a new home is a much less stressful and more fulfilling process when they can be one of the first to choose their home and lock-in early bird pricing!"
Lennar is launching this program for their Blossom Hill community in Fresno, which opens later this year, and benefits potential homebuyers who get prequalified early. Becoming a Blossom Hill VIP is easy! Just follow these three steps:
1. Get prequalified with Lennar's preferred lender, Universal American Mortgage Company (UAMC)
2. Await a confirmation email from Lennar Central Valley
3. Call 559-994-6567 to make an exclusive VIP only appointment prior to the public release
Benefits of the program include one-on-one mortgage counseling with Lennar's preferred lender UAMC and the ability to set an appointment to view early bird pricing and reserve your preferred homesite before public release.
At Blossom Hill, Lennar will feature the California Series of homes for the first time in Fresno! These Everything's Included® homes deliver custom quality features as standard. The timelessly designed single story homes will offer four distinct floorplan designs ranging in size from 1,580 – 1,989 square feet, with up to four bedrooms, two bathrooms and two-bay garages. To learn more about these all-new plans, join the Blossom Hill interest list (http://www.lennar.com/
To become a Blossom Hill VIP and stay up-to-date on the latest Blossom Hill news, join the interest list or call (559) 994-6567 for more information.
With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders and proudly remains steadfast in their commitment toward quality, value and integrity. Lennar has a longstanding history of building exceptional homes in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.
Media Contact
Valerie Sheets
949-283-0202
valerie.sheets@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse