United® Real Estate Exceeds 2016 Growth Goals

United Real Estate, a fast-growing real estate and franchise company, celebrates a tremendous year of growth for 2016, with an unprecedented number of agents joining the company, number of transactions closed and added franchise offices locations.
 
 
DALLAS - Feb. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- United Real Estate, a fast-growing real estate and franchise company, celebrates a tremendous year of growth for 2016, with an unprecedented number of agents joining the company, number of transactions closed and added franchise offices locations. The company, which opened its first office in 2011 and began franchising its' brokerage concept in 2013, has brought the total number of market centers sold to 56, with the addition of 23 market centers in 2016 alone.

The recent growth can be attributed to United's full-service, 100-percent commission model and the company's focus on developing top-performing agents with its' unmatched, agent-centric branding strategy. United Real Estate supplies an extensive array of support, training, technology and marketing tools with access to a global referral network for real estate agents and brokers. During 2016, United grew its national network by welcoming over 1,200 agents and had the pleasure of servicing over 10,000 buyers and sellers.

"United Real Estate reached its expectation of 100% growth in our franchise network agent counts in 2016," said Peter Giese, President of United Real Estate. "Our business model allows our franchise owners the ability to grow a market-dominate real estate company through our full-service franchise offering and the granting of a protected market area which allows both the broker and the agent to greatly improve their income and profits. As we head to Austin, Texas, for the United Annual Convention in celebration of our brokers and agents' success in 2016, we look forward to our 2017 growth plan that includes adding 36 new market centers and once again exponentially growing our agent and transaction counts."

United is backed by a company with a 90+ year history of successfully turning real estate agents into successful entrepreneurs and providing excellent customer service to buyers and sellers.  United stands alone in the residential real estate industry with a modern brokerage model which offers agents the resources to grow their income while receiving the support they need to continue to develop their business.

To learn more about United Real Estate visit UnitedRealEstate.com. Brokers and agents interested in learning about opportunities to grow their business, visit GrowWithUnited.com or call 1-888-960-0606.

A Closer Look at United Real Estate

United Real Estate – a division of the United Real Estate Group – was founded with the purpose of offering solutions to the challenges facing agents in the residential real estate brokerage industry. Providing the latest training, marketing and technology tools to both agents and brokers under a 100-percent commission strategy, United Real Estate makes it more profitable for an agent to sell real estate and for real estate brokers to leverage a complete system to better grow a successful, thriving real estate brokerage. Named as a "frontrunner" in the real estate industry in the 2013, "part of the next generation of real estate brokers" in 2014, as well as being listed in the "Power 200 Most Influential" in 2015, 2016 and 2017 by the Stefan Swanepoel Power 200 TRENDS Report, United Real Estate has more than 50 offices and over 2,700 agents. Through a worldwide franchise solution, United continues to rapidly expand. Driven by an unwavering commitment to giving back, a pillar of United's core values and guiding principles, United Real Estate is proud to support and partner with Autism Speaks, the world's leading autism science and advocacy organization, as United's charity of choice.

Media Contact
United Real Estate
816-663-9433
***@unitedrealestate.com
End
Source:United Real Estate
Email:***@unitedrealestate.com Email Verified
Tags:United Real Estate, United, 2016 Growth
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Dallas - Texas - United States
