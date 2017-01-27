News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
United® Real Estate Exceeds 2016 Growth Goals
United Real Estate, a fast-growing real estate and franchise company, celebrates a tremendous year of growth for 2016, with an unprecedented number of agents joining the company, number of transactions closed and added franchise offices locations.
The recent growth can be attributed to United's full-service, 100-percent commission model and the company's focus on developing top-performing agents with its' unmatched, agent-centric branding strategy. United Real Estate supplies an extensive array of support, training, technology and marketing tools with access to a global referral network for real estate agents and brokers. During 2016, United grew its national network by welcoming over 1,200 agents and had the pleasure of servicing over 10,000 buyers and sellers.
"United Real Estate reached its expectation of 100% growth in our franchise network agent counts in 2016," said Peter Giese, President of United Real Estate. "Our business model allows our franchise owners the ability to grow a market-dominate real estate company through our full-service franchise offering and the granting of a protected market area which allows both the broker and the agent to greatly improve their income and profits. As we head to Austin, Texas, for the United Annual Convention in celebration of our brokers and agents' success in 2016, we look forward to our 2017 growth plan that includes adding 36 new market centers and once again exponentially growing our agent and transaction counts."
United is backed by a company with a 90+ year history of successfully turning real estate agents into successful entrepreneurs and providing excellent customer service to buyers and sellers. United stands alone in the residential real estate industry with a modern brokerage model which offers agents the resources to grow their income while receiving the support they need to continue to develop their business.
To learn more about United Real Estate visit UnitedRealEstate.com. Brokers and agents interested in learning about opportunities to grow their business, visit GrowWithUnited.com or call 1-888-960-0606.
A Closer Look at United Real Estate
United Real Estate – a division of the United Real Estate Group – was founded with the purpose of offering solutions to the challenges facing agents in the residential real estate brokerage industry. Providing the latest training, marketing and technology tools to both agents and brokers under a 100-percent commission strategy, United Real Estate makes it more profitable for an agent to sell real estate and for real estate brokers to leverage a complete system to better grow a successful, thriving real estate brokerage. Named as a "frontrunner"
Media Contact
United Real Estate
816-663-9433
***@unitedrealestate.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse