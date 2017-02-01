News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Biokinemetrics Helps DC's Navigate Digital X-ray Complexities with New Buyer's Guide
Biokinemetrics, Inc.
513 N. Main St.
Carroll Iowa 51401
Phone: 888-707-
Biokinemetrics Helps DC's Navigate Digital X-ray Complexities with New Buyer's Guide
Carrol, Iowa—February 1, 2017—Biokinemetrics™
"We've heard too many stories from doctors who were not equipped with the right information before choosing a digital x-ray system and are now unhappy with their system's performance, unnecessary costs, and the lack of chiropractic-
Biokinemetrics released its free Chiropractic Buyer's Guide to Digital X-ray because it has seen too many ill-informed doctors suffer the consequences of investing in a digital radiography system that did not meet the needs of their practices. The comprehensive guide, which is can be downloaded for free at www.Biokinemetrics.com, covers the most common mistakes doctors have made when choosing a DR system, as well as arming chiropractors with exactly what questions they should be asking any digital radiography company. The guide contains information critical for doctors who want to improve patient care and practice profitability by investing in a DR system that will keep pace with this ever-evolving technology.
Download a free copy of Chiropractic Buyer's Guide to Digital X-ray: What Every DC Needs to Know BEFORE Investing in Digital X-ray Technology by visiting Biokinemetrics.com.
About Biokinemetrics, Inc.
Biokinemetrics Inc. is a US-based, chiropractic-
• Be designed to help chiropractors improve the efficiency of their clinical and business practices.
• Give practices unique advantages that they are not getting otherwise.
• Solve specific problems or create specific opportunities within the chiropractic profession.
Visit www.Biokinemetrics.com or call 888.707.7010.
Contact
Kenzie Balukoff
888-707-7010
***@cre8ivepros.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse