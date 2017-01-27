 
News By Tag
* Lennar
* New Homes
* New Homes in Shaftner
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Shaftner
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
21
January 2017
3130292827

Celebrate Happy Hearts Crafting Day at Gossamer Grove on Saturday, February 11

 
 
Lennar will host their Happy Hearts Crafting Day at Flight Park on Feb. 11.
Lennar will host their Happy Hearts Crafting Day at Flight Park on Feb. 11.
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Lennar
* New Homes
* New Homes in Shaftner

Industry:
* Real Estate

Location:
* Shaftner - California - US

Subject:
* Products

SHAFTNER, Calif. - Feb. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Prospective homebuyers and community members are invited to attend Lennar's Happy Hearts Crafting Day, on Saturday February 11th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will take place at Flight Park inside of Lennar's Gossamer Grove masterplanned community. Come out to make your loved ones some valentines and enjoy some sweet treats while learnoing more about this fantastic community!

"We are very excited to host this fun event that is perfect for every member of the family," said Susan Wilke, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Lennar Central Valley. "Every seasonal event we've had at Flight Park has been very successful and a lot of fun. Plus, we love getting any chance to introduce new families to this great community!"

Community members or anyone interested in attending the event is encouraged to visit the Gossamer Grove Facebook page for updates. Flight Park is located within Gossamer Grove, off 7th Standard and Calloway.

Gossamer Grove is a masterplanned community built atop more than 1,000 acres and will include more than 3,000 homes, two schools, ten parks including Flight Park, meant to pay homage to Shafter's deep-rooted history in aviation, and commercial and retail development including city services once completed.

Gossamer Grove is now selling and has a variety of quick move-in homes available! New homes at Gossamer Grove are available from three distinct collections from Lennar, The Cambridge Collection, The Chateau Series and The California Series.

For more information on this community or to view move-in ready homes, visit www.lennar.com/gossamergrove.

For a list of new home communities throughout the greater Bakersfield area, visit www.lennar.com/bakersfield.

With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders and proudly remains steadfast in their commitment toward quality, value and integrity. Lennar has a longstanding history of building exceptional homes in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.

Media Contact
Valerie Sheets
949-283-0202
valerie.sheets@lennar.com
End
Source:
Email:***@lennar.com Email Verified
Tags:Lennar, New Homes, New Homes in Shaftner
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Shaftner - California - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Lennar News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 02, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share