Celebrate Happy Hearts Crafting Day at Gossamer Grove on Saturday, February 11
"We are very excited to host this fun event that is perfect for every member of the family," said Susan Wilke, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Lennar Central Valley. "Every seasonal event we've had at Flight Park has been very successful and a lot of fun. Plus, we love getting any chance to introduce new families to this great community!"
Community members or anyone interested in attending the event is encouraged to visit the Gossamer Grove Facebook page for updates. Flight Park is located within Gossamer Grove, off 7th Standard and Calloway.
Gossamer Grove is a masterplanned community built atop more than 1,000 acres and will include more than 3,000 homes, two schools, ten parks including Flight Park, meant to pay homage to Shafter's deep-rooted history in aviation, and commercial and retail development including city services once completed.
Gossamer Grove is now selling and has a variety of quick move-in homes available! New homes at Gossamer Grove are available from three distinct collections from Lennar, The Cambridge Collection, The Chateau Series and The California Series.
For more information on this community or to view move-in ready homes, visit www.lennar.com/
For a list of new home communities throughout the greater Bakersfield area, visit www.lennar.com/
With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders and proudly remains steadfast in their commitment toward quality, value and integrity. Lennar has a longstanding history of building exceptional homes in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.
Media Contact
Valerie Sheets
949-283-0202
valerie.sheets@
