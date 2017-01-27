News By Tag
The Steve Holt Jazz Quartet to Perform in Ottawa
Canadian jazz pianist and composer Steve Holt will perform at Options Jazz Lounge in the Brookstreet Hotel, Ottawa ON, on February 17 and 18.
Steve Holt was a child prodigy who started to play piano at the age of four. He began his professional career playing clubs in Quebec and later studied music at McGill University, graduating with distinction as McGill's first-ever Bachelor of Music majoring in jazz performance. It was also during this period that he travelled regularly to New York to study with world-renowned pianist Kenny Barron.
Steve was nominated for a JUNO award in 1983 for his debut album "The Lion's Eyes", and over the years built an international reputation as one of Canada's premier Jazz pianists, having worked with the likes of Archie Shepp, Larry Coryell, Eddie Henderson, Pat Labarbera, James Moody, Eddie "Cleanhead" Vinson, Michel Urbaniak, and others. He currently has 6 CD albums and 3 singles to his credit.
Lex French was born in New Zealand and is the leading voice on trumpet in that country, where he has performed with a long list of greats including Bennie Maupin and Diana Krall. Lex recently re-located to Montreal.
Official Website http://steveholtmusic.com
Contact
Laraine Deacon, Tel. 416-804-9414
***@steveholtmusic.com
