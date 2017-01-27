 
News By Tag
* Jazz Music
* Jazz
* Steve Holt
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Ottawa
  Ontario
  Canada
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
21
January 2017
3130292827


The Steve Holt Jazz Quartet to Perform in Ottawa

Canadian jazz pianist and composer Steve Holt will perform at Options Jazz Lounge in the Brookstreet Hotel, Ottawa ON, on February 17 and 18.
 
 
Steve Holt
Steve Holt
OTTAWA, Ontario - Feb. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Canadian jazz pianist and composer Steve Holt will perform at Options Jazz Lounge in the Brookstreet Hotel, Ottawa ON, on February 17 and 18.  In addition to Holt on piano, this quartet will feature star New Zealand trumpeter Lex French, as well as Ottawa natives John Geggie on bass, and Tom Denison on drums.

Steve Holt was a child prodigy who started to play piano at the age of four. He began his professional career playing clubs in Quebec and later studied music at McGill University, graduating with distinction as McGill's first-ever Bachelor of Music majoring in jazz performance. It was also during this period that he travelled regularly to New York to study with world-renowned pianist Kenny Barron.

Steve was nominated for a JUNO award in 1983 for his debut album "The Lion's Eyes", and over the years built an international reputation as one of Canada's premier Jazz pianists, having worked with the likes of Archie Shepp, Larry Coryell, Eddie Henderson, Pat Labarbera, James Moody, Eddie "Cleanhead" Vinson, Michel Urbaniak, and others. He currently has 6 CD albums and 3 singles to his credit.

Lex French was born in New Zealand and is the leading voice on trumpet in that country, where he has performed with a long list of greats including Bennie Maupin and Diana Krall. Lex recently re-located to Montreal.

Official Website http://steveholtmusic.com

Contact
Laraine Deacon, Tel. 416-804-9414
***@steveholtmusic.com
End
Source:Inner Music & Media Group
Email:***@steveholtmusic.com Email Verified
Tags:Jazz Music, Jazz, Steve Holt
Industry:Music
Location:Ottawa - Ontario - Canada
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Inner Music & Media News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 02, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share