Richmond Startup Gaining Some Buzz

Richmond startup, Dippy, has been getting some coverage in the local news.

-- Today, Richmond BizSense released an article featuring a startup that has been launched. Written by Mike Platania, the profile covers the companies origins and goals for the future.Started by former Spider Evan Rallis and Mike McCabe, the company partners with local restaurants to create deals that are sent directly to subscriber's phones. By combining food, coupons and technology, Dippy is targeting college students.To receive messages for Dippy, users sign up at getdippy.com by entering their phone number. They will receive text messages with local deals that they can redeem at the restaurant. In addition, on Dippy's Facebook page there is a chat bot the public can use to access deals.Right now, Dippy has only paired with seven restaurants in the Richmond area. In the future, they aim to partner with other businesses such as Jumpology and Peak Experiences.To learn more about Dippy and the co-founders check out the article here: http://www.richmondbizsense.com/2017/02/02/former-spiders-startup-aims-to-be-the-anti-groupon