Lehigh Valley Residents with Missing Teeth Can Find Affordable Options in Easton
Affordable Dental Solutions in Easton, PA, is helping area residents restore and reclaim their smiles.
Both dentures and dental implants are among the affordable tooth replacement options offered by ADS. Full dentures cost only $495/arch and partial dentures cost only $595/arch. Dentures are manufactured using the most modern technology, ensuring that patients receive the best fit. In addition, dental implants from ADS start at only $2,000, a low price that includes the abutment and final restoration.
"We will work with patients to ensure that the option they choose is best for them," says Dr. Michelle Bernreuther, graduate of the renowned Misch International Implant Institute who has been practicing with ADS since its opening in 2011.
With three locations throughout Eastern Pennsylvania, ADS has helped thousands of patients reclaim their beautiful smiles. Now, residents of the Lehigh Valley can discover the affordable, quality solutions ADS can provide for themselves.
To learn more about ADS's new Easton office, visit: http://www.eastonimplants.com
About Affordable Dental Solutions: Based in Eastern Pennsylvania, Affordable Dental Solutions is a provider of full dentistry services. For nearly a decade, Affordable Dental Solutions has offered patients procedures such as dental implants, crowns, and dentures at rates much lower than area competitors by utilizing state-of-the-
