 
News By Tag
* Affordable Dentures Easton
* Dental Implants Easton
* dentist in Easton
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Easton
  Pennsylvania
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1514131211109


Lehigh Valley Residents with Missing Teeth Can Find Affordable Options in Easton

Affordable Dental Solutions in Easton, PA, is helping area residents restore and reclaim their smiles.
 
 
ADS has helped thousands of patients reclaim their beautiful smiles.
ADS has helped thousands of patients reclaim their beautiful smiles.
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Affordable Dentures Easton
Dental Implants Easton
dentist in Easton

Industry:
Health

Location:
Easton - Pennsylvania - US

EASTON, Pa. - Feb. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Lehigh Valley residents who have been suffering from the embarrassment missing teeth can cause no longer have to suffer thanks to the caring team of dental experts at Affordable Dental Solutions (ADS) in Easton.

Both dentures and dental implants are among the affordable tooth replacement options offered by ADS. Full dentures cost only $495/arch and partial dentures cost only $595/arch. Dentures are manufactured using the most modern technology, ensuring that patients receive the best fit. In addition, dental implants from ADS start at only $2,000, a low price that includes the abutment and final restoration.

"We will work with patients to ensure that the option they choose is best for them," says Dr. Michelle Bernreuther, graduate of the renowned Misch International Implant Institute who has been practicing with ADS since its opening in 2011.

With three locations throughout Eastern Pennsylvania, ADS has helped thousands of patients reclaim their beautiful smiles. Now, residents of the Lehigh Valley can discover the affordable, quality solutions ADS can provide for themselves.

To learn more about ADS's new Easton office, visit: http://www.eastonimplants.com

About Affordable Dental Solutions: Based in Eastern Pennsylvania, Affordable Dental Solutions is a provider of full dentistry services. For nearly a decade, Affordable Dental Solutions has offered patients procedures such as dental implants, crowns, and dentures at rates much lower than area competitors by utilizing state-of-the-art equipment and by negotiating discounts with implant manufacturing companies. Learn more at http://www.affordabledentalsolutions.com/

End
Source:Affordable Dental Solutions
Email:***@affordabledentalsolutions.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
The Kyle David Group, LLC PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 15, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share