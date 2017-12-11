News By Tag
Grand Living Realty Launches Grand Builder Program
Grand Living Realty has launched a program entitled Grand Builders - one feature is a 365-day-a-year tour of homes.
"The initiative will include a exclusive handful of Flagler County homebuilders that have been selected to join the program," said Dolamore. "All the builders in the program build in master planned communities throughout Flagler County," he added.
To date, 11 builders are participating in the program; Arthur Rutenberg Homes, Bellagio Custom Homes, Florida Green Construction, Gold Coast Builders, Olsen Custom Homes, Red Carpet Construction, Saltwater Homes, SeaGate Homes, Skyway Builders. Sunstate Custom Builders, and Highmark Builders. Grand Living Realty continues to represent all builders within the Grand Haven community.
The program includes a new high tech interactive website, as well as a series of outdoor boards promoting the exclusive group. The website is designed to be a resource for anyone interested in building a new home in Flagler County. It includes a database with floor plans, photos and details on homes offered by many of the area's top homebuilders. The database features an interactive search allowing users to find and sort builder plans by a variety of criteria. There is also an interactive map with model homes and "spec" homes available by the Grand Builders.
"This website is the first of its kind that we know of and we really want folks to feel they have a friend in the industry," said Jim Cullis, President, Grand Living Realty. "There has not been an online resource like this locally where consumers and Realtors can find plans and model/spec locations at this scale," he added. "We are continuing to recruit top builders to the program with our goal of creating the most comprehensive place for builder plans and homes on the web. There are already over 100 plans on the new website ranging from the $100's to $1 million. The website is resource for anyone in search of information on builders and new homes in Flagler County and Palm Coast. Grand Living Realty also provides a full inventory of buildable lots throughout Flagler County
Grand Living Realty is a partnership between Cullis, a 30-year veteran in real estate development, including acquisition analysis to design, construction, sales and marketing, and operations management, and Dolamore who has over 20 years experience managing large real estate brokerages. The company offers complete real estate brokerage services including residential buyer and seller representation, builder representation and commercial real estate from its office at 2298 Colbert Lane in Palm Coast. Grand Living Realty also specializes in master planned communities developed by Cullis including Grand Haven in Palm Coast. Grand Living Realty can be reached at 386-447-0800 or online at http://www.GrandLivingRealty.net. The Grand Builders website is located online at www.newhomesflaglerpalmcoast.com.
Pictured from left to right: Dale Stevenson - Skyway Builders, Wes Crowley - SunState Custom Builders, Judie Quinn - SeaGate Homes, Mike Sawdai - Bellagio Custom Homes, Lindsay Dolamore - Grand Living Realty, Jim Cullis - Grand Living Realty, Jeff Vaselevskiy - Florida Green Construction, Patrick Kollar - Red Carpet Construction, Luis Medeiros - New Coastal Homes.
