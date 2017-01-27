News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Unregulated "As if" accounting still dominates financial reports – urgent action needed
That is the view of Bob Willott, a former technical director of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, writing in "Marketing Services Financial Intelligence".
"If the integrity of the IASB and of various acquiescent stock exchanges and government departments is not to be put in serious jeopardy by a financial reporting scandal in the future, firm action on two counts needs to be taken sooner rather than later", Willott writes. " First, the rule-makers need to adopt a more realistic attitude in the development of generally accepted accounting principles. And second, the market regulators need to take a tougher stance in outlawing non-GAAP reporting measures."
Hoogervorst had been responding to US research showing that 88% of major companies chose to disclose and emphasise profits calculated other than by reference to generally accepted accounting principles and that, of those companies, 82% showed a bigger profit than would otherwise have been the case.
"In the UK, many companies present 'highlighted' results that exclude a variety of cost and income items from the statutory amount computed in accordance with prevailing accounting rules", Willott says.
"Those companies sometimes argue that their amended results are more closely in line with what analysts like to see, as if that in itself is justification. The London Stock Exchange also appears to acquiesce in the practice, making it more likely than not that Hoogervorst's protest will have fallen on deaf ears.
"Examples of items that are often excluded from the non-statutory version of results can be divided into two broad categories.
"In the first category are items that companies would prefer to downplay because they are unusual in amount or nature and, in the preparers' opinion, distort what they regard as the underlying performance. Examples include:
• Restructuring and redundancies
• Start-up costs
• Vacant surplus property costs
• Provisions for the impairment of goodwill arising from acquisitions.
"The exclusion of these adjustments could not be justified on grounds of dubious accounting principles. They are derived from real costs arising from real operations. Even impairment provisions reflect a loss in the value attributed to (usually) real cash outlays in previous periods. To report results without including these costs is to behave "as if" the events had never occurred.
"Such costs may have been unexpected and unwanted, but they need to be shown as having a direct impact on operating profit or loss. By all means highlight them on the face of the income statement and/or in notes, but there is only one approved measurement of operating profit or loss, and that is the only figure that should be used in public pronouncements.
"In the second category are items that reflect the rule-makers preoccupation with an academic approach to profit measurement that tries to show a company's results "as if" transactions had been different from what they were.
"Sometimes the rule-makers argue that they are giving priority to the substance of transactions rather than to their form. A counter argument would be that they are favouring substitution over substance.
"Examples include the IASB's requirement:
• to include an estimate of performance-
• similarly, to treat put/call options over residual shareholdings as if 100% of the company had been bought at the outset, to revalue the present value of the likely cost of exercising those options each year and to include any change in that estimate as income or an expense in the year of revaluation;
• to charge against income any deferred acquisition payment that is at a market rate but linked to a contractual ongoing employment obligation as if the payment was not a reflection of the company's value but simply an employment related bonus (although it is understood that, in some cases, lawyers have found a way around this);
• to charge acquisition related costs against income as if they had not been part of the asset cost itself (subject to testing for realisable value).
"The IASB's authority would be far greater if the accounting rules it promulgated had not been contaminated by its love affair with "as if" accounting and thereby have provided companies with additional grounds for deviating from GAAP-based results.
"Straddling the two categories of items excluded from GAAP-based reported results are charges for the amortisation of the value attributed to client relationships, customer lists and other intangible assets of acquired companies. Companies sometimes justify the exclusion of these charges on the grounds that they are so-called "non-cash" items, having no immediate impact on cash resources.
"Such arguments have nothing to do with the measurement of profit. They misrepresent the nature of the outlays which are often directly related to cash expenditure, albeit in an earlier accounting period when the acquisition occurred. Accounting rules require those outlays to be spread over the approximate period that benefits from them.
"Investing companies and analysts may have legitimate grounds for focussing on cash flows when assessing payback periods and returns on investment. In such a context amortisation charges would be excluded. But that is not what income statements were designed for, and the distinction must not be blurred."
ENDS
Full article appears at http://www.fintellect.com.
Contact
Robert Willott (Editor),
Marketing Services Financial Intelligence
***@fintellect.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse