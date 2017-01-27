 
News By Tag
* Kcrw
* Graffiti Artist Royal
* The Street Art House
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Arts
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
21
January 2017
3130292827

KCRW discovers The Street Art House at The Hangar with Los Angeles Graffiti Artist Royal

The Street Art House Event at the Hangar February 4-10, 2017 with Graffiti Artist Royal featured on KCRW.
 
 
KCRW Los Angeles Graffiti Artist Royal
KCRW Los Angeles Graffiti Artist Royal
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Kcrw
* Graffiti Artist Royal
* The Street Art House

Industry:
* Arts

Location:
* Los Angeles - California - US

LOS ANGELES - Feb. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- "Part really cool furniture store, part art gallery, the Hangar on Centinela is always a design-rich destination. However, starting Saturday, the art goes full throttle when the Hängar turns into a pop-up gallery, featuring over a dozen street artists from Los Angeles and around the world. Meet the artist WRDSMTH, Christina Angelina (aka Starfighter), Robert Vargas and Royal. Art sales at the event goes to LA's Best in support of their new after school mural project." KCRW

The street art house
is coming to the hängar in
Los Angeles
February 4-10, 2017

Royal Urban Art limited edition print "Son" has inspired request for private commissioned urban sketches by Royal. "Coexist" brings together the artist passion to imprint the spirit of this generation in urban ink with her posture to empower the community through (accessible) art.

KCRW creates and curates a unique mix of content centered around music discovery, NPR news, cultural exploration and informed public affairs. KCRW is driven by the spirit of Los Angeles and delivers in innovative ways -- on the radio, digitally and in person -- to diverse, curious communities around the corner and around the world. A community service of Santa Monica College, KCRW can be found on the air in Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, Ventura, Mojave, Palm Springs, and via five KCRW-developed smartphone apps and online at KCRW.com.

KCRW creates culturally responsive programming that speaks to the nuanced interests and needs of the Southern California community. Over 100 weekly hours of original programming.

The Hängar, in the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles, offering a unique selection of home furnishings, accessories and decorative items. Featuring a wide variety of art that is made by both established and emerging Los Angeles artists.

http://www.thehangarla.com/specials
End
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Royal Urban Art News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 02, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share