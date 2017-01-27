KCRW discovers The Street Art House at The Hangar with Los Angeles Graffiti Artist Royal

The Street Art House Event at the Hangar February 4-10, 2017 with Graffiti Artist Royal featured on KCRW.

-- "Part really cool furniture store, part art gallery, the Hangar on Centinela is always a design-rich destination. However, starting Saturday, the art goes full throttle when the Hängar turns into a pop-up gallery, featuring over a dozen street artists from Los Angeles and around the world. Meet the artist WRDSMTH, Christina Angelina (aka Starfighter), Robert Vargas and Royal. Art sales at the event goes to LA's Best in support of their new after school mural project." KCRWRoyal Urban Art limited edition print "Son" has inspired request for private commissioned urban sketches by Royal. "Coexist" brings together the artist passion to imprint the spirit of this generation in urban ink with her posture to empower the community through (accessible)art.KCRW creates and curates a unique mix of content centered around music discovery, NPR news, cultural exploration and informed public affairs. KCRW is driven by the spirit of Los Angeles and delivers in innovative ways -- on the radio, digitally and in person -- to diverse, curious communities around the corner and around the world. A community service of Santa Monica College, KCRW can be found on the air in Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, Ventura, Mojave, Palm Springs, and via five KCRW-developed smartphone apps and online at KCRW.com.KCRW creates culturally responsive programming that speaks to the nuanced interests and needs of the Southern California community. Over 100 weekly hours of original programming.The Hängar, in the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles, offering a unique selection of home furnishings, accessories and decorative items. Featuring a wide variety of art that is made by both established and emerging Los Angeles artists.