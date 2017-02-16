News By Tag
Financial Advisor Provides Life Tips for Millennials
Trapped between high student debt, lack of employment and low wages, many millennials feel helpless.
"Statistics show that employed millennials are making approximately 20 percent less than people of the same age a generation ago," stated Krell. "And there are many also searching for employment."
· Pull out all of the stops in finding a job. Network with alumnae from your college or university. Tap into your center of influence for connections:
· Develop an innovative resume and be persistent. Recognize that whatever you majored in in college doesn't necessarily have to be the field you pursue. Millennials at Cassaday point out that many of them don't have degrees in finance or even in business.
· Grow your resume with internships and other substance. It doesn't matter what it is, it matters where it is—the more high profile the better to grow your connections.
· Remember that education is a tool to teach you how to learn. Experiences teach you actual skills. What you do outside of the classroom stands out more to employers.
· Be cognizant of your brand—remember that potential employers, as well as your network of influencers, can view your social media posts. Use this to reinforce your resume.
· Dress and speak appropriately—
· Celebrate and enhance your strengths—figure out what you're good at.
· Use leadership opportunities to get better communication skills and body language. Practice asking questions.
· A good company will recognize your innate abilities and teach you the rest. Millennials at Cassaday & Co. were selected for their confidence, leadership qualities and quick thinking.
· When interviewing, make friends with the receptionist, the most important person at a firm. Call the receptionist ahead of the interview and find out who will be interviewing you, what to wear, etc. Write an individual cover letter for each job that connects the dots on why you're a great candidate.
· Interview the interviewer. Ask about the office environment, corporate culture, where you would be working. It is important to make sure you'll be happy and work and a good fit. Consider the office setup, co-workers, the environment and your commute.
"Being successful is easy if you push past your comfort zone every day," added Krell. "Take initiative and demonstrate that you will be an asset to the company, exude confidence and leadership qualities and you'll find yourself on a path set for life."
About Christopher Krell
Christopher Krell, CFP,CFS, is a principal with Cassaday & Company, Inc. He has won many awards and accolades throughout his 18 years with the firm including, most recently "Top Financial Advisors 2015" from the Financial Times, and was ranked sixth by REP Magazine in its 2015 list of the "Top 50 NextGen Independent Advisors in the U.S." for the past two years. Krell has established himself as a trusted financial planner and advisor. For more information, visit www.cassaday.com/
