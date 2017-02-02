Country(s)
Porous Pave, Inc. Introduces Sand Guard, a Long-lasting Bunker Liner for Golf Courses
Permeable Paving Material Protects Golf Course Bunkers with a Solid Rubber-Rock Surface Guaranteed for Ten Years
Batch mixed on site and applied directly on bunker floors at a thickness of one inch, Sand Guard forms one continuous, consistent rubber-rock permeable surface. It seals bunker floors to keep sand clean, stabilizes the sand, and holds it in place on bunker slopes. It eliminates puddles and minimizes erosion and washouts by allowing stormwater to percolate quickly down to drainage pipes. With the capacity to infiltrate 5,800 gallons per hour per square foot, more permeable than other non-fabric liners, it is superior for draining rainwater from bunkers.
"As a Porous Pave solution, Sand Guard offers important advantages. It is a homogenous material that establishes a solid, uniform liner with consistent thickness and strength, not just a thin coating sprayed over the top of loose gravel," said John Harvey, ASGCA, ASLA, president, A. John Harvey Golf Course Design, LLC (Long Valley, N.J.). "The material's rubber content gives it durability and flexibility to expand and contract, so it withstands high heat and freeze-thaw cycles without the cracking, crumbling or heaving problems of concrete."
"We are renovating our bunkers and looking for a different liner that holds up during rain events and prevents sand contamination,"
Porous Pave XLB consists of 50 percent recycled rubber chips and 50 percent dried granite aggregate, delivered in bags and mixed on site in a portable mortar mixer with a moisture-cured liquid binder selected for Sand Guard applications. It is quick and easy to install with minimal disruption to property or operations. It pours in place, conforms to shape, and cures in just 24 hours.
"Since we first introduced the product ten years ago, golf courses have used it for paving patios and cart paths. Impressed with its performance, superintendents asked for a bunker liner application,"
A hard-wearing, resilient permeable pavement, award-winning Porous Pave has been proven in installations across North America for more than a decade. Successful applications include loading docks and parking lots, walkways and sidewalks, and courtyards and patios. It is the only permeable paving material that works on steep slopes up to 30 degrees. Technical specifications, independent lab test results and distributor locations are on the Porous Pave, Inc. web site. Porous Pave news and notes are available on LinkedIn.
