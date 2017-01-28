News By Tag
Dallas-Based Business Proves Higher PPC Conversions Make Sales
PPC Expert and Google Premier Partner is Selected as Finalist in Veterans Business Battle Competition
Now in its third year, Veterans' Business Battle is a business plan competition open to growing veteran-founded businesses. Former service members are given the opportunity to pitch their business ideas to a panel of successful entrepreneurs and qualified investors for a chance at significant seed capital. Start-up companies must have a viable product, while established businesses, such as Funnel Science, must have a solid revenue stream.
Veterans' Business Battle is the largest veteran-focused business competition in the country and serves as a forum to connect veterans with investors, advisers and resources. It's goal is to assist veteran-owned businesses to success. Typically between 100 and 200 applications are submitted, and this year 16 companies have been selected as finalists, including Funnel Science.
The winning entries will receive offers for capital investment from investment groups and individuals that Entrepreneurs' Organization-
Funnel Science has been selected because of its robust and predictable business expansion plan and revenue stream, based on providing clients with improved performance in online advertising. Funnel Science implements and optimizes pay-per-click (PPC) and other sales lead generation marketing tools, for clients who are growing their businesses using online advertising and social media. Funnel Science's CRM software and its marketing agency, PPC Rainmakers, have demonstrated repeatedly that sales lead generation optimization is most successful when optimization is based on empirical data. This is one of the reasons that in 2016, Funnel Science was selected by Google to become a Google Premier Partner.
Part of Funnel Science's success is that it uses its own methodologies to generate sales leads: as CEO, Alex Fender puts it, "We eat our own dog food. That is, we practice what we preach, and our customers know this."
The finals of Veterans' Business Battle will be held at Rice University in Houston, TX, on February 24 and 25, 2017.
About Funnel Science
Funnel Science is a SaaS marketing software developer and marketing support agency that works with businesses and their agencies to develop and optimize their online sales funnels. It has certified consultants specializing in Google AdWords, PPC Marketing, Google Analytics, Google Search, Display, Shopping and Mobile Marketing, Bing PPC Advertising, Facebook, Amazon, and YouTube advertising.
The term Funnel Science was coined by Alex Fender, who developed a process using science to control, test and measure customer purchasing behavior to predict and optimize the performance of digital marketing.
Funnel Science is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. For more information, visit http://www.funnelscience.com
