Large NJ Company Holds What is Being Called The "Best Company Meeting … EVER"
See How This Top Mortgage Company Keeps its Employees Motivated, Inspired, and Laughing
The meeting kicked off with the Brooklyn Unite Marching Band flooding the doors of the room where everyone was seated. The beat of the drums, the sounds of the horns and the energy of the dancers set the tone for the day. Every single person in the room was thrilled and moving with the music, elated by the surprising morning movement.
Next came a hysterical yet inspirational speech from Paul Cell, the VP of the International Chief's Association. Our keynote speaker was Scott Hopeck, the President of iHeart Media, who also motivated the team. Next came the Amazing Kreskin – a seasoned mentalist who has been on TV more times than we can count. But none of these meant more to the company then having Vinny Ventriglia on stage with his family. Vinny, a young man with cancer, was presented with a check on behalf of the RHF Foundation and the Dean Michael Clarizio Cancer Foundation (DMCCF). RHFC makes service and giving back its priority, and was honored to help Vinny and his family.
The afternoon was all laughs, with the entire company participating in a team building exercise that blew expectations out of the water. The "RHF Project Runway Superhero Challenge" was a first for the company, and was a massive hit. 15 teams worked to create their own superhero, with its own funky costume design, name, and super powers. Employees from different states, departments and backgrounds were thrown together at random and the results were side-splitting laughs and a newfound sense of comradery. The shocking winner and entire runway show was captured on video, and can be found here: https://www.facebook.com/
About Residential Home Funding
*In 2016, Residential Home Funding Corp. was named on the list of the Top 100 Mortgage Bankers in America for the fifth time. This list is compiled by Mortgage Executive Magazine annually, ranking companies not only by their total volume, but also crediting them as "high performing" in periods of uncertainty. Founded in 2000, RHFC is a large mortgage lender that doesn't act like one. As one of the largest mortgage bankers in America, they are licensed direct lenders in 12 states including CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, MD, NC, NJ, NY, PA, SC, and VA, while still treating each and every customer like family. RHFC funds all types of transactions such as basic residential purchases, refinances, investment properties, construction loans, mixed use, and more. Residential Home Funding Corp. is a direct FNMA lender and also originates FHA and VA loans to NJ and beyond. They are a direct FNMA lender and have LAPP approval. At Residential Home Funding, there is a mortgage loan custom suited for almost every borrower, having built their reputation on service and efficiency. We Do Business in Accordance with the Federal Fair Housing Law.
