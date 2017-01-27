News By Tag
Psoriasis Treatment Market Precise Industry Analysis and Growth Trends Forecasted for 2016 to 2024
In the initial section, the report presents a brief overview of the global market along with psoriasis treatment snapshot. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers & restraints as well as opportunities has been provided in this section. Psoriasis is a persistent autoimmune skin disease which is not contagious. It majorly affects both the skin and joints of the person who is affected by this disease. Psoriasis generally causes the skin of the individual to become red, itchy and scaly. Doctors and dermatologists perform many clinical trials to find the treatment most appropriate and most effective for the patient. Treatment decisions are based on the type of psoriasis, severity, patient's age, sex, quality of life and objections about particular treatments.
Furthermore, the market has been segmented on the basis of product type, therapy types, by distribution channel and by regions. The current market for treatment of psoriasis is above $3 billion dollars and it includes systemic therapeutic drugs, topical treatments and biologics. Among these, biologics have shown strong benefit in psoriasis. Also, the FDA approval of new biologics is prompting key companies to invest heavily in research and development of psoriasis therapies. By product, it is classified into TNF inhibitors, Vitamin D Analogues or combinations, and interleukin blockers. In addition to this, TNF inhibitors have emerged as the most demanded product in this market.
Currently, the major drivers for the market of psoriasis treatment are:
• Increase in the number of psoriasis patients
• Approval of new biologics
• Increase in access to treatment in developing markets
• Novel Pipeline Drugs
In terms of geography, the global market has been categorized into five regions such as North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America and MEA. The augmented demand for psoriasis treatment products is likely to reflect positively on this regional market in the coming years.
Major players profiled in this report include Amgen Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Novartis AG, Johnson & Johnson, LEO Pharma A/S, Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer, Inc., AstraZeneca, AbbVie Inc., and Biogen. Various attributes of these key players such as financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio, recent developments and SWOT analysis are also highlighted in the report.
