News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
School of PE launches 1-day Live Online CA Survey Prep Course
School of PE introduced the new live online CA surveying course to offer you ultimate convenience to prep for the exam. The course combines live-streamed classes on all major topics of CA Survey Exam.
The 1-day live online course begins on February 11, 2017 and will continue through February 12, 2017. It aims to offer candidates the onsite class experience through interactive discussions and online practices. It consists of a unique pedagogy which is a mix of live lectures and live practice sessions.
Through this course, you will have access to various study resources and vital information. Plus, you will have the opportunity to discuss with peers and attempt assessment tests online. Thus providing you the same experience as that of a classroom session, but direct to your devices, at your own convenience from home.
On the other hand, the on-demand course will provide you access to key preparatory materials whenever and wherever you want. Standing true to its name, the on-demand extends the scope to study on your own demand.
You can customize your study schedule and practice sessions according to your own convenience. Besides, the on-demand course also enhances the scope to repeat and review a session as many times as you want. The course offers free access to unlimited practice sessions as well.
In order to provide you a glimpse into the actual format of the on-demand course, the institute provides an on-demand free demo session. This 15-minutes demo will help you to understand and decide how useful can be the course for your preparation. And you can try it any time before registering for the course.
Both the courses are available at a discounted price of $295. The institute also ensures for a secure online registration with credit card payment option. The registration is also available through phone, fax or mail to advance convenience for students to join the course. Further registration-
These CA Survey prep courses aim to provide learners better experience than at the classroom, without compromising on quality. Plus, you can customize and tailor the sessions at own pace and convenience. And can aim to gain knowledge in the shortest time. They help to ease the preparation for the exam through qualified mentors and quality instructions.
About School of PE:
School of PE is an educational service provider based out of the US, which offers review course in various engineering disciplines ranging from civil, chemical, electrical, environmental, mechanical, architectural, to CA Seismic, CA Surveying, etc., which leads to NCEES certification. It offers FE, PE, and SE refresher classes via various instructional methods in order to meet the diverse requirements of students. With over 12 years of services in this field, this institute has earned high reputation for its quality of services and standard of instructions. Its wide network of instructors provide easy access to all review classes in several states across the country.
Read more, http://www.schoolofpe.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse