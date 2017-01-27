 
Fuse Live Events Presents Super Bash at Super Bowl LI

 
 
Fuse Live Events - The Super Bash
Fuse Live Events - The Super Bash
HOUSTON - Feb. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Fuse Live Events, Inc. to host the annual Super Bash Events for Super Bowl LI in Houston, Texas from Thursday, February 2 - 5, 2017, The Super Bash is the ultimate red carpet event featuring live music with the hottest artists, exclusive VIP bottle service with the stars and a five star atmosphere.

The opening event is Thursday, February 2, 2017 andis billed "The Ultimate Latin Kickoff for Super Bowl LI." Friday night is rumored to have a special tribute, and Saturday is a blowout night with Floyd Mayweather, Snoop Dog, Flo Rida and much more.

The event will be hosted at the world famous House of Dereon / Rice Mansion complex. The venue is gated and encompasses an entire city block in Midtown Houston. The complex, known as Music World Studios, is located at 2202 Crawford Ave., Houston, Texas. The Music World Studios is home to the most recorded #1 hit singles in the long history of Houston music, such as Destiny's Child, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Beyonce and Chris Brown (to name a few).

For more information, visit http://www.thesuperbash.com.

Source:
Email:***@entertainmentlive.com
Tags:Lightyourfuse, Superbash, SB51
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Houston - Texas - United States
Subject:Events
