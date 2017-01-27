News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Fuse Live Events Presents Super Bash at Super Bowl LI
The opening event is Thursday, February 2, 2017 andis billed "The Ultimate Latin Kickoff for Super Bowl LI." Friday night is rumored to have a special tribute, and Saturday is a blowout night with Floyd Mayweather, Snoop Dog, Flo Rida and much more.
The event will be hosted at the world famous House of Dereon / Rice Mansion complex. The venue is gated and encompasses an entire city block in Midtown Houston. The complex, known as Music World Studios, is located at 2202 Crawford Ave., Houston, Texas. The Music World Studios is home to the most recorded #1 hit singles in the long history of Houston music, such as Destiny's Child, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Beyonce and Chris Brown (to name a few).
For more information, visit http://www.thesuperbash.com.
Contact
Entertainment Live
***@entertainmentlive.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse