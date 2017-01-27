News By Tag
Orange County Dentist Invites Laguna Niguel Dental Patients
Laguna Niguel residents rely on a consistent 5-star patient satisfaction rating averaging well over 99% making Dr. Eric Johnson a smart choice despite the extra couple miles away it might be to San Clemente.
It is common sense to rely on what other folks have said about a particular product or service, and dental expertise is no different. However the importance of having a great dentist in your corner is vastly more important than most other things, so it is only natural to carefully make a choice. Dr. Eric Johnson is pleased to broaden that choice be providing Laguna Niguel dental patients a personal brand of dental care.
A great experience is a wonderful thing to share, and when it is of utmost importance like great dental care, folks are happy to oblige. It shines well on folks when they shout about a good thing. In this case, Laguna Niguel residents seeking an expert dentist in the area are the ones who benefit from altruistic patients who share.
Drawing from this well of patient satisfaction these typical reviews are among the many:
Read what Chad G. has to say about a visit to Dr. Johnson in January of 2017:
"Great Dentist and Staff-Friendly, Helpful, and Informative!
And this from Kathleen W. about her January 2017 visit:
"LOVE ALL THE STAFF!!! Best move I made for my teeth and the emotional well being in the office is superb. Should have done it in 2011."
Joan S. has these kinds words for Dr. Johnson and his staff resulting from her visit in January of 2017:
"Perfect dentist and staff. I had a lot of work done in my mouth the past few months. I am (always!) pleased with how everything turns out when I come to Dr. Johnson's office."
This is what Jennifer H. has to say about her dental experience in January of 2017:
"Excellent care and excellent service. I have been going there since Dr. Johnson started.... The care and communication is unbelievable... every time! They have standards that they always adhere to.... Your situation is communicated from the dentist/hygienist, to the receptionist/
Dental patient satisfaction like this is no accident. It is a team effort. It is the result of ongoing attention to every little details about providing an outstanding dental experience that goes into creating a superior environment where excellent dentistry is the rule.
Dr. Johnson and staff are taking appointments for Laguna Niguel, CA residents. In light of such complimentary patient feedback, concern over the extra 2 or 3 mile mile drive from Laguna Niguel to Dr. Johnson's office in San Clemente is trivial. When a dentist is considered tops by most every patient, that is the one to call: (949) 493-9311.
Dr. Eric Johnson, DDS - Laguna Niguel Area Dentist
Laguna Niguel Area Dentist
647 Camino De Los Mares, Ste. 209
San Clemente, CA, 92673
Phone: (949) 493-9311
Website: http://www.drericjohnson.com
Email: smile@drericjohnson.com
