 
News By Tag
* Laguna Niguel Dentist
* Laguna Niguel Area Dentist
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Place
* San Clemente
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
21
January 2017
3130292827

Orange County Dentist Invites Laguna Niguel Dental Patients

Laguna Niguel residents rely on a consistent 5-star patient satisfaction rating averaging well over 99% making Dr. Eric Johnson a smart choice despite the extra couple miles away it might be to San Clemente.
 
 
Dr. Eric Johnson, DDS - Laguna Niguel Area Dentist
Dr. Eric Johnson, DDS - Laguna Niguel Area Dentist
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Laguna Niguel Dentist
Laguna Niguel Area Dentist

Industry:
Health

Location:
San Clemente - California - US

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. - Feb. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Laguna Niguel residents looking for a great dentist can now consider Dr. Eric Johnson of San Clemente. With a 5-star patient satisfaction rating averaging well over 99%, the extra couple miles away it might be to San Clemente becomes worth it.

It is common sense to rely on what other folks have said about a particular product or service, and dental expertise is no different. However the importance of having a great dentist in your corner is vastly more important than most other things, so it is only natural to carefully make a choice. Dr. Eric Johnson is pleased to broaden that choice be providing Laguna Niguel dental patients a personal brand of dental care.

A great experience is a wonderful thing to share, and when it is of utmost importance like great dental care, folks are happy to oblige. It shines well on folks when they shout about a good thing. In this case, Laguna Niguel residents seeking an expert dentist in the area are the ones who benefit from altruistic patients who share.

Drawing from this well of patient satisfaction these typical reviews are among the many:

Read what Chad G. has to say about a visit to Dr. Johnson in January of 2017:

"Great Dentist and Staff-Friendly, Helpful, and Informative! A great dental experience! Very thorough and attentive to details. Your health, comfort, and education are their priorities."

And this from Kathleen W. about her January 2017 visit:

"LOVE ALL THE STAFF!!! Best move I made for my teeth and the emotional well being in the office is superb.  Should have done it in 2011."

Joan S. has these kinds words for Dr. Johnson and his staff resulting from her visit in January of 2017:

"Perfect dentist and staff. I had a lot of work done in my mouth the past few months. I am (always!) pleased with how everything turns out when I come to Dr. Johnson's office."

This is what Jennifer H. has to say about her dental experience in January of 2017:

"Excellent care and excellent service. I have been going there since Dr. Johnson started.... The care and communication is unbelievable... every time! They have standards that they always adhere to.... Your situation is communicated from the dentist/hygienist, to the receptionist/insurance person. Your dental treatment plan is explained, written out and communicated to the biller who will check on your benefits and any out of pockets. Nothing has ever been a surprise or I have been kept waiting for information. Most Medical/ Dental offices do ONE thing really good... this office, EVERYONE is excellent, professional, knows you and their job!"

Dental patient satisfaction like this is no accident. It is a team effort. It is the result of ongoing attention to every little details about providing an outstanding dental experience that goes into creating a superior environment where excellent dentistry is the rule.

Dr. Johnson and staff are taking appointments for Laguna Niguel, CA residents. In light of such complimentary patient feedback, concern over the extra 2 or 3 mile mile drive from Laguna Niguel to Dr. Johnson's office in San Clemente is trivial. When a dentist is considered tops by most every patient, that is the one to call: (949) 493-9311.

Dr. Eric Johnson, DDS - Laguna Niguel Area Dentist

Laguna Niguel Area Dentist

647 Camino De Los Mares, Ste. 209

San Clemente, CA, 92673

Phone: (949) 493-9311

Website: http://www.drericjohnson.com

Email: smile@drericjohnson.com

Dr. Eric Johnson, DDS - Laguna Niguel Area Dentist

Contact
Dr. Eric Johnson, DDS
smile@drericjohnson.com
End
Source:Dr. Eric Johnson, DDS
Email:***@drericjohnson.com Email Verified
Tags:Laguna Niguel Dentist, Laguna Niguel Area Dentist
Industry:Health
Location:San Clemente - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
WebAha! PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 02, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share