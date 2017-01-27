 
Cloud Based Attendance Tracking is the future of Fingerprint Time Clocks

 
 
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Feb. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Looking for manageable, scalable and affordable biometric fingerprint time clock system for your enterprise?

Somroli Systems have been helping enterprises with their unique time and attendance requirements. Our proprietary employee attendance monitoring solutions through biometric fingerprint time clock system integrate with your existing HR management systems and payroll processing solutions seamlessly. Our Fingerprint attendance system software is platform independent and can be used with applications running on different platforms, operating systems as well as applications from different vendors.

For IT developers or companies with software development teams, we provide implementation guide for integration with our servers using client hosted or PaaS model. With any technology platform, you would be able to integrate with our proprietary server APIs that are exposed and made available for IT developers. We have helped many businesses with their unique requirements for integrated biometric fingerprint attendance system, biometric device/ID readers architecture, for solution design, software design and development, integrations with existing software and modules of various sizes including enterprise business systems using various technologies like Oracle, SAP, Mysql, SQL Server.

A key benefit of biometric fingerprint attendance system in terms of features, flexibility and usability is the easy access to real time data from anywhere using PCs, smartphones and tablets.

Key Features

• Employee attendance monitoring solutions with no software and hardware.

• No maintenance/upgrade hassle.

• Automated alerts if devices are dysfunctional.

• Real time attendance monitoring from any browser from anywhere including smartphones.

• Automated device management (DLST settings, device memory management by automated backups and data archival).

• 100% secure. Data encryption with highest industry standards available.

• Guaranteed uptime (99.999%).

• Fall back process provided in the event your site(s) loose internet connections.

• Affordable price

Software Key Capabilities

• Basic HRMS

• Workforce scheduling tools

• Employee absence management

• Support multi-pay cycle, multi-company, multi-union rules.

•Employee time and attendance(Web/Fingerprint time clocks/ID readers/Smartphone)

• Reporting and analysis

• Payroll integration

For more information, please visit: https://www.somroli.com/cloud-attendance/

or visit -

Office:

2880 Zanker Rd #203,

San Jose, CA 95134

Shipping and Handling:

4848 San Felipe Road Ste# 150-325

San Jose, CA 95135.

Phone: 1-855-786-2448

International: 1-408-508-4633

