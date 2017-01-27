Crystalbrook Collection Announces New Hotel For Cairns

Crystalbrook Collection, operating under the parent company G.A Group Australia, have announced the combined acquisition of the Bellview Motel at 85-87 The Esplanade, Cairns and Virginia House, the adjoining three-level office building at 68 A

-- This acquisition fulfills Crystalbrook Collection's current vision to develop three premier properties within the region over the next three years, with each development delivering a unique premier lifestyle experience.G.A Group Australia chief executive Mark Davie said the hotel development would be a "premier complex" extending from the Abbott Street entrance through to the Esplanade."We are still in the planning stages, however we do know we want to maximize the sites potential and deliver a premium product to Cairns and visitors – one that is built according to what is suitable for the location."Design of the Esplanade/Abbott St property concept will start immediately, with the G.A Group and associated developers committed to working with the Cairns Regional Council to ensure the development is managed well."Similar to our other two Cairns locations, Lake St and Tradewinds, we plan to invest $100 million dollars into this complex, ensuring we set a premium standard of property across the collection."G.A Group Australia is committed to the growth and development of the region through the Crystalbrook Collection."It is really important each property has a distinct and unique offering, embodying the North Queensland way of life, whether it be a tropical resort or contemporary inner city hotel," Davie said.Construction on The Bellview development will start towards the end of the year after the design and approvals stage, with work expected to take two years.This timeline fits perfectly into Crystalbrook Collection and G.A Group Australia's plan to deliver three premium Cairns properties over three years.The first stage of the Tradewinds redevelopment will be completed in 2018, the Lake Street development in 2019 and the Esplanade/Abbott Street property (the Bellview site development)estimated to be completed in 2020.G.A Group Australia's investment into the Cairns region over recent months has been extensive, with Ghassan Aboud Group Chairman Ghassan Aboud commenting that it was the rainforest, reef and outback that attracted him to invest in the region."I see a whole new Cairns coming to life over the next five to seven years," he said.For more information contact Christie Smith at 0418 435 920 or email at christie@gagaustralia.com.Architectural images will be released in due course once consultation and approval from Cairns Regional Council is obtained.