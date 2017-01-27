 
News By Tag
* Shutter Suppliers
* Shutter Installers
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Industrial
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Darwen
  Lancashire
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
21
January 2017
3130292827


GBEntEng.com Offers Top Quality Shutters and Doors Throughout Northern Britain

 
 
photo.jpg
photo.jpg
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Shutter Suppliers
Shutter Installers

Industry:
Industrial

Location:
Darwen - Lancashire - England

DARWEN, England - Feb. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- GB Entrance Engineering Ltd, offers a range of entrance systems, shutters and doors primarily targeted at commercial users and at industrial customers. Speaking about their products, a company spokesperson said that the focus is entirely on manufacturing bespoke doors to suit clients' specific needs. The range of industrial doors includes roller shutters, fire resistant roller shutters, sectional overhead doors, high speed overhead shutters, insulated shutters, folding shutters, grilles, steel hinged doors, pedestrian doors, security doors and access gates, covering the entire gamut.

When it comes to shutters, GB Entrance Engineering has gained the trust and confidence of customers throughout the UK as one of the best shutter suppliers and installers. Quality is of prime importance and GB Entrance Engineering use high grade steel or aluminum of thicker than normal gauge, precision formed on machines for seamless intermeshing and ease of use, coupled with the choice of heavy duty springs, coils and rolling mechanisms that assure faultless performance. Shutters are offered in manual and automated types with a choice of single or double panelled slats in flat or curved profile. Further, these profiles can be insulated, or they can be perforated types for ventilation purposes. Shop owners can order roller shutter steel grilles for their storefronts from British Entrance Engineering and be assured of fastest delivery, courteous responses and excellence in services.

As manufacturer-supplier-installer, GB Entrance Engineering offers end to end services. It begins with measurement of the aperture and design of the shutter to suit the opening followed by speedy manufacturing and then installation at site in record time. What sets GB doors apart from the rest is attention to detail and focus on ease of use, low maintenance and durability besides high security. Support is always available should a client experience any problem with a team available always to provide maintenance services.

GB Entrance Engineering, according to the spokesperson, always emphasises value and quality on one hand and courtesy and trust on the other. Extremely responsive, GB team is on the spot to assess requirements within 24 hours and delivers a fully finished product with installation carried out in the shortest possible time. The company is customer-centric and has an impeccable reputation as one of the finest British manufacturer of entrance products.

GB Entrance Engineering may be contacted by phone on 0844 381 9299 or via their website http://www.gbenteng.com/.

Contact
GB Entrance Engineering Ltd
***@gbenteng.com
End
Source:
Email:***@gbenteng.com
Tags:Shutter Suppliers, Shutter Installers
Industry:Industrial
Location:Darwen - Lancashire - England
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
GB Entrance Engineering Ltd PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 02, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share