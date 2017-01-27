UAE Ministry of Health & Prevention facilitates visit of medical students to Arab Health

Outstanding students from Ras Al Khaimah Medical and Health Sciences University & University of Sharjah visits healthcare exhibition

-- UAE, February 1, 2017 - The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention recently organized a visit of medical students from Ras Al Khaimah Medical and Health Sciences University (RAKMHSU) and the University of Sharjah to Arab Health Exhibition and Congress 2017, taking place until February 2, 2017 at the Dubai World Trade Center. The educational trip was the part of a training program for the outstanding students to get a deeper insight about the latest technology, medical devices, and international healthcare companies participating in the largest healthcare event in the MENA region.H.E. Awad Bin Saghir Al Ketbi, Undersecretary for the Ministry of Health and Prevention's Support Services Sector, reiterated the Ministry's keenness to upgrade education and training options for medical students of local universities and institutions. He stated that Arab Health offers a unique opportunity to students to check out the latest innovations in health sciences made by international healthcare companies as part of the effort to prepare them to be qualified doctors and explore the future in the healthcare sector. The Undersecretary said that this will inspire doctors to accomplish the vision of the UAE Government to build a healthcare system at par with international standards, develop world class medical facilities, and improve the quality of work process in line with the Ministry's strategy to achieve sustainable healthcare for all to improve the national index of health.Saqr Al Humairi, Director of the Ministry of Health and Prevention's Training and Development Center, emphasized on the importance of the medical students' visit to Arab Health to learn the latest diagnostic and therapeutic methods and preview modern technology and medical devices. He reaffirmed the Ministry's commitment in increasing the efficiency of human resources in the domestic healthcare sector by introducing advanced technologies to medical students with the aim to enhance their skills. He added that the Ministry's Training and Development Center continues to train the medical graduates as per the approved training plan which enables them to be successful doctors and perform their duty by providing the best medical services in accordance with the best international practices.