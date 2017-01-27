Smart Dubai showcases its experience at World Economic Forum 2017

Panel discussion hosted a group of global smart transformation pioneers from Singapore, US, Holland and India

End

-- UAE, February 1, 2017 - H.E. Dr. Aisha Bint Butti Bin Bishr, Director General of the Smart Dubai Office, was the official representative of Dubai at the World Economic Forum 2017 in Davos, Switzerland. As part of the forum, a panel discussion was held on global smart transformation of cities, during which Dubai's participation held a strong presence. Along with Dubai, the panel discussion hosted a group of global smart transformation pioneers from Singapore, US, Holland and India.The Fourth Industrial Revolution and its impacts was the main topic of the forum, which saw the gathering of thousands of influential global business leaders and the world's pioneers of innovation and smart city transformation.The forum highlighted automation and smart transformation trends in prominent global cities led by Dubai as a pioneering global benchmark in technological innovation, which is reflected on its population who are feeling happy in all walks of life.During the panel discussion titled 'Envisioning Global Smart Cities', Dr. Aisha presented Smart Dubai's approach and strategy for implementing the initiative of transforming Dubai into the happiest and smartest city on Earth.She talked about the concerted efforts exerted by Dubai for smart transformation through technological innovation, which explores the power of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and its influence on communities and individuals in the future when Dubai would become the happiest and smartest city on earth. As an example, Dr. Aisha said Dubai visitors feel the difference immediately upon their arrival in Dubai because all vital smart services that they need are readily provided.In her comments at the conclusion of the forum, Dr. Aisha said: "Dubai is currently among the top global cities competing in the field of smart transformation and our successful, pioneering experience is being presently showcased in international assemblies. This would not have been possible without the keen vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, who guided us to touch the needs of the people in Dubai by harnessing technology and innovation, so that those who live in Dubai would feel that the services they need are within reach and are seamlessly and easily provided anywhere and anytime. We are working on fulfilling this vision, which is aimed at making Dubai the happiest and smartest city on Earth."Dr. Aisha added: "Our ambition in Dubai is limitless, and so is our passion for discovering solutions and innovation in all fields. We are keen on seizing all global opportunities to share our expertise and experience with a view to supporting the world economic growth and the development of smart cities worldwide. We believe that the World Economic Forum as a global platform offers a chance for learning from various experiences and expertise from around the world and highlights the approaches and strategies followed for achieving such successes. This contributes to the future prospects of many cities and offers a range of innovative solutions along with challenges and obstacles faced by cities throughout their smart transformation processes. We in Dubai are sparing no effort to provide our expertise and showcase our smart transformation experience globally for the sake of sharing learnings that would serve the future of all mankind."During the forum, the UAE also launched its 'State of the Future' report, the first of its kind source of knowledge for the future of many strategic sectors such as energy, health and education. Earlier, the UAE announced the establishment of the world's first Fourth Industrial Revolution Council, which is the world's first open lab for experimenting, testing and applying the Fourth Industrial Revolution technology.These efficient initiatives as well as attending them at the global level are evidence of the UAE's leading position in adopting the future technology, and enhancing the future of the coming generations.