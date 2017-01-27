Falconcity of Wonders organizes fire safety and prevention training for its employees

Initiative in line with FCW's commitment to make UAE one of the world's safest nations

Image 1

End

-- UAE, February 01, 2017 –Falconcity of Wonders LLC, the developer of Falconcity of Wonders (FCW), the multipurpose megaproject currently being built in Dubai, recently conducted a comprehensive fire safety training for its managers, executives and employees. The session was organized to provide all participants with valuable information about fire safety in the workplace, equip them with essential safety knowledge, arm them with practical techniques for minimizing fire risk, and teach them how to effectively respond should a fire or any emergency occur.The training was organized at the FCW premises to ensure not only the safety and well-being of everyone but also their preparedness in case of emergency. All FCW employees, including managers from various departments, attended the highly interactive session conducted by Dubai's strategic emergency management organization.H.E. Salem Ahmad Almoosa, Chairman and General Manager, FCW, said: "This training comes in line with our efforts to help build a safer environment in Dubai and the rest of the UAE. Educating our citizens and residents about the importance of assessing hazards and threats to people and property, especially in the workplace, is key to attaining our vision and mitigating unnecessary risks. We must do our part to ensure that the entire UAE lives up to its reputation as one of the world's safest nations. We look forward to organizing similar initiatives in the near future."Governments and large corporations all over the world, including the UAE, have made fire and safety training courses compulsory for businesses and organizations. Fire and safety training courses give a basic idea about workplace safety and health practices, and the various ways to implement them. Firefighting courses include basic training on how to respond to fire alarms, use fire extinguishers, and apply other extinguishing measures, among others.