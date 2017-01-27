Platinum to build on successful 2016 with plans for business growth & network expansion in 2017

Contact

-- Platinum Travel Corporation (Platinum) Director Andy Buerckner has announced that following a very successful 2016 the leading provider of corporate travel management, leisure and event solutions was well advanced with plans to significantly increase business and its distribution network in Australia and overseas.Commenting further about the organisation's growth aspirations, Buerckner said they would be in line with Platinum's business strategy of managed planned growth, utilisation of advances in technology solutions and a commitment to providing award winning personalised professional and cost effective services to clients.Last year Platinum's impressive list of achievements included increased revenue, new clients and profit over 2015.With key offices on the East Coast, Platinum commenced operations in 2009 and has grown at an average rate of 20% annually – and expects to do so again this year.Platinum also achieved success last year as a(5consecutive year) andFinalist in the Best Multi-Location Travel Management Company & Best Event Management Company categories.The awards were especially pleasing as they reflected Platinum's compelling marketplace offer, talented staff of industry professionals, dedication to the highest standards of customer service and application of latest technology and processes affirmed Buerckner.In addition, last year Platinum announced an exclusive agreement as Australia's first and only partner withPlatinum also implemented– a duty of care system for travellers; entered into a reseller agreement withand implemented– a powerful quality control and service optimisation system.To accommodate business growth and resultant increase in staff, new and larger offices were opened in CBD Sydney and Brisbane.Network expansion in particular is a key objective in 2017 and the organisation's strategy is to partner under a licensing and branding arrangement with regionally based well-established travel organisations that have strong corporate client bases."Our objective is to join forces with like-minded organisations that are a cultural and operational fit that will provide a platform to leverage growth, scale and increased new business opportunities", said Buerckner.Negotiations with travel businesses in Victoria, New South Wales, Queensland and New Zealand are moving quickly and Buerckner confirmed details of the first signing will be announced very shortly.Buerckner concluded, "We see 2017 as a year of fresh and exciting opportunities for business / leisure travellers and event managers with the expansion of Platinum's network of offices a key focus"."Network expansion together with development of new products, services and capabilities will meet the evolving needs of our current clients and also attract new customers and alliance opportunities, all aimed at providing superior services and benefits for clients".Mr Joe PerriJoe Perri & Associates Pty LtdTel/fax: +61 3 9324 0362Mobile: +61 412 112 545Email: jperri@joeperri.com.au