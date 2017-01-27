Michael Ortiz named as new Editor of Man of the Hour Magazine

close- up- of- hand- in- pocket- of- caucasian- businessma

-- Michael Ortiz has been named as the new editor of A. N. Publishing's online magazine Man of the Hour, drawing on a wide range of experience to ensure that the Man of the Hour's vision is met.Ortiz started his publishing journey as the news editor for The Hofstra Chronicle, a university press which gives a voice to the student and Hofstra community. He was then promoted to Editor-in-Chief of the publication. His career has encompassed not only print but radio where Oritz was has served as the news anchor and producer at 88.7FM WRHU.Ortiz will oversee the implementation of a multi-platform experience that will give a new edge to Man of the Hour magazine, through crafting engaging and reactive content that will look to delve deeper into the social and intellectualissues topics related to of the modern man, while guiding the magazine to new heights with the continued execution of high-quality entertainment and style content.Ortiz will start in his new role at Man of the Hour immediately.@Manofthehourmag@AN_Publisher