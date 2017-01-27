 
News By Tag
* Editor
* Magazine
* Digital
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Publishing
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
21
January 2017
3130292827

Michael Ortiz named as new Editor of Man of the Hour Magazine

 
 
close-up-of-hand-in-pocket-of-caucasian-businessma
close-up-of-hand-in-pocket-of-caucasian-businessma
NEW YORK - Feb. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Michael Ortiz has been named as the new editor of A. N. Publishing's online magazine Man of the Hour, drawing on a wide range of experience to ensure that the Man of the Hour's vision is met.

Ortiz started his publishing journey as the news editor for The Hofstra Chronicle
, a university press which gives a voice to the student and Hofstra community. He was then promoted to Editor-in-Chief of the publication. His career has encompassed not only print but radio where Oritz was has served as the news anchor and producer at 88.7FM WRHU.

Ortiz will oversee the implementation of a multi-platform experience that will give a new edge to Man of the Hour magazine, through crafting engaging and reactive content that will look to delve deeper into the social and intellectual
issues topics related to of the modern man, while guiding the magazine to new heights with the continued execution of high-quality entertainment and style content.

Ortiz will start in his new role at Man of the Hour immediately.

@Manofthehourmag
https://www.Facebook.com/manofthehourmag

@AN_Publisher

Contact
Stephen Haskins
***@anpublishing.com
End
Source:Man of the Hour
Email:***@anpublishing.com Email Verified
Tags:Editor, Magazine, Digital
Industry:Publishing
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Executives
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
A. N. Publishing PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 02, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share