Reaching the Summit for Mental Health and Wellness 2017 – The Second Annual Fundraising Campaign

-- Princess Patricia's Canadian Light Infantry (PPCLI) Foundation and Calgary Health Trust are pleased to announce the Second Annual Reaching the Summit for Mental Health and Wellness fundraising initiative. The climb up Mount Farquhar is aimed at heightening awareness and raising funds for veterans and their families suffering from the devastating consequences of depression, post-traumatic stress disorder and other forms of mental illness.On Saturday, June 24 2017, two groups of climbers will reach the summit of Mount Farquhar (Elevation 2,896 metres), while others will hike one of two Cataract Creek Trail routes (5km or a 12-15km). The climbing teams will be led by Laurie Skreslet and MLA Dave Rodney, both experienced climbers. In 1982, Laurie became the first Canadian to summit Mount Everest, while Dave Rodney is the first Canadian to summit Everest two times.All proceeds will be used to fund non-clinical therapies for military veterans and their families. $71,000 was raised for the inaugural event in 2016. For further information, to register as a climber or a hiker, or to donate to someone already registered, please visit the event website:Event organizers are grateful to all of the sponsors and supporters who have to-date contributed for the cause. We are especially grateful to our event sponsors – Atmosphere, Aurora, Canadian Association of Veterans in United Nations Peacekeeping and the Calgary Poppy Fund – for their contributions, both in cash and in-kind. For details on joining the campaign as a sponsor or making a contribution, please review the sponsorship package:The climb and the hike will begin at 7 a.m. on June 24th from the Etherington Creek Day Use Area, 5km South on Hwy 940 from the Highwood Junction in Kananaskis Country.Mount Farquhar was named to honour Lieutenant-Colonel Francis D. Farquhar, who served as the first Commanding Officer of the PPCLI, upon the founding of the Regiment by Andrew Hamilton Gault in 1914. Farquhar led the PPCLI through its introduction to trench warfare. In Belgium, on the night of March 19, 1915, while supervising wire-laying during the relief of another unit in the front line, Lt.-Col. Farquhar was shot and died soon after. Although his tenure was short-lived, he is credited for establishing the professionalism and sense of duty within the Regiment, and contributed greatly to its fighting spirit.A brief ceremony of remembrance and dedication will be held as an interpretive sign is unveiled in the Cataract Creek Day Use Area following the climb and hikes. The public is welcome to attend.The PPCLI Foundation, established in 2010 and registered as a charity in February 2011, exists to serve the needs of the families of the fallen and veterans and their families, especially those who have suffered as a result of their service to Canada and Canadians. It has raised in excess of $2 million since 2011.Princess Patricia's Canadian Light Infantry, named in honour of Princess Patricia daughter of the Duke of Connaught at the time Governor General of Canada, was formed in August 1914. The Patricias became the first Canadian regiment in the field when they landed in France in December 1914, and has now served Canada for more than 100 Years.Calgary Health Trust raises funds for health and wellness initiatives within the Calgary community to ensure that everyone – young and old – is able to experience the highest quality of life. The incredible generosity of our donors has helped to raise more than $380 million for health care since 1996. These funds help advance technologies, programs and services at Foothills Medical Centre, Peter Lougheed Centre, Rockyview General Hospital, South Health Campus and within many community health programs and 12 Carewest Care Centres in our community.